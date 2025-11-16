Column | 2025 has turned into a season of what-ifs for Iowa football

LOS ANGELES – After 30 minutes of football at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, it appeared the needle was finally ticking up for the Iowa football team.

The Hawkeyes used an efficient offense and a “bend, but don’t break” defense to build up a 21-10 halftime lead, and the numbers indicated that score would stay that way. Iowa led by as many as 14 points in the first half, and Kirk Ferentz’s squad had won 32 consecutive games when leading by 14 or more. Not only did the Hawkeyes never trail in those 32 contests, CBS Sports anchor Chris Hassel said those opponents never got within five points.

It took USC just just 12 minutes to get within those five points, and before any of the 65,000 fans in attendance could dry the raindrops from their eyeglasses, the Trojans were already driving for the go-ahead score.

How can something going so well turn so sour in an instant? Is it poor execution? Is it bad luck?

“[The game] went about as well as we could’ve hoped. We got off to a really good start there,” Ferentz said in his opening statement after the game. “Certainly in the second half just there was a flip on that.”

Iowa’s second half collapse could probably be attributed to both of those things, but it just felt like the microcosm that has defined the 2025 season – so agonizingly close, yet so far at the same. Hawkeye fans are tired of hearing this by now, but Iowa is 15 points away from being 10-0 and a virtual lock to make the College Football Playoff right now. Rival fans will laugh at that statement, but those are simply the facts.

There have been so many Hawkeye teams that have gone down this very path, but Iowa fans have a right to have increased frustrations this year. Unlike the 10-win squads of 2021 and 2023, this IS a very good football team that is clearly capable of beating anyone on their schedule. Ironically, the loss to then-No. 16 Iowa State on Sept. 6 was really the only game the Hawkeyes were outplayed in (they still only lost by three).

Iowa’s other three losses – No. 2 Indiana, No. 8 Oregon, and now No. 17 USC, were games it should have won. Yes, the Trojans did control the entire second half on Saturday, but the Hawkeyes were either tied with or had second half leads in all three contests. Against Indiana, it was a late missed field goal by Drew Stevens that led to a Hoosier win. Against Oregon, the theme was two points (a safety, a missed two-point conversion, two-point loss).

But all of those events were in the past. Despite already being knocked out of the CFP picture, opportunity still remained for the 6-3 Hawkeyes. Find a way to beat USC, and a 9-3 finish was right there for the taking.

The first half featured one of the most efficient halves of football Iowa has played in quite some time. The Hawkeyes averaged 6.8 yards per play, including 12.4 yards per pass. Mark Gronowski was finding open receivers, leading to a well-rounded rushing attack in the process. The second half wasn’t a total meltdown, but as Ferentz said, “USC just did a good job coming back and maximizing their opportunities.”

The biggest opportunity USC received came on Iowa’s second drive of the second half. The Trojan offense was clicking on all cylinders, but the Hawkeyes still held a 21-19 lead. Drive down the field and score a touchdown, and you’ve got a two-score lead.

But that never happened.

After the officials missed what appeared to be a facemask penalty on Kamari Moulton’s second down run, USC sent a blitz on the ensuing 3rd and 5. Gronowski gave himself time and rolled to his right and fired towards a blanketed Jacob Gill at the sticks, but the pass was deflected right into the arms of a Trojan defender for an interception. Gronowski later admitted he could have thrown the ball sooner, but the play was mostly just an unfortunate string of luck.

That play allowed USC to take the lead, but Iowa’s defense had no answer for the explosive Trojans offense all afternoon. A couple of miscues allowed the Hawkeyes to escape with 10 points allowed, but USC coach Lincoln Riley made all of the right adjustments in the right half, and Iowa didn’t.

Maiava wasn’t under much pressure throughout the game, which made it hard for the Hawkeye secondary to slow down the dynamic wide receiver duo of Makai Lemon and Ja’ Kobi Lane. It’s hard to forecast what would’ve transpired if Iowa defensive coordinator Phil Parker increased his blitz package, but sending three or four-man pass rushes each time clearly wasn’t effective.

Either way, it’s hard to blame the secondary. They made Lemon and Lane, two future NFL draft picks, earn every catch. That’s exactly what safety Xavier Nwankpa said after the game.

“They had some tremendous players, especially No. 6 (Lemon) and No. 8 (Lane), two really good players that will play well past college football. They’re out there making plays,” the senior said.

This game had everything – everything that has defined the 2025 Iowa football season. Shaky execution and bad luck were on full display in the City of Angels on Saturday, but those bulletin points can be pushed only so far. The Hawkeyes have now lost 13 consecutive games to ranked teams, an embarrassing statistic for a proud and prestigious program.

That streak is close to ending, but until it actually happens, the national perception of Iowa football will remain average. The Hawkeyes are far from mediocre on field, but their inability to close out games leaves them as such on paper.

But as the saying goes, “you are what your record says you are.”

Instead of 9-1 or 10-0, the Hawkeyes sit at 6-4, and are well on the way to meeting the same fate the 2008 (Ferentz referenced them after this game), 2010, and 2018 squads met. All were talented teams that had their seasons defined by losing close games.

Saturday’s collapse in Los Angeles was just another chapter of that fateful story.