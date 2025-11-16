‘All Fours’ book helps women reclaim their femininity

“All Fours,” the bestselling novel by Miranda July, tackles how health care is male-centered, focusing on a perimenopausal woman who has an affair and experiences a journey of self-discovery and sexual awakening.

The novel has sparked international discourse, as women readers developed “All Fours” group chats. The conversation has spread to Iowa City, where one such group has been active since February 2025. Dubbed the All Fours Group Chat, the group discusses portions of the novel and recommends other feminist media to their peers.

“The more we talk about [women’s health], the more normal it gets,” Terra Hartley, a returning member of the group, said.

The groups provide women with an outlet for their struggles related to their gender. During the meetings, puberty, women’s rights, and menopause come up. Members share their experiences with each other, offer advice, and even throw out a few lighthearted jokes.

At first, the group was composed of only a few women, most of them writers and therapists. Slowly, numbers grew, and the most recent meeting at The Green House included eight women. There, they talked about perimenopausal rage and the importance of men being informed about women’s health.

For this Iowa City group specifically, the women discussed how the state is much more conservative and patriarchal than other parts of the country and how this affects them in teaching their children, as well as the way they live their lives.

During a conversation between Hartley and one of her male friends, the friend said menstrual products felt normal to him because he grew up with sisters. It shouldn’t “feel normal,” Hartley said; it is normal.

Similarly, the women talked about showing their families the real them, not a disguised, happy-go-lucky person at all times. The group discussed how oftentimes women going through menopause are made the butt of the joke, such as Kitty Forman in “That ‘70s Show.” However, understanding what the women in one’s life are experiencing can make all the difference.

The women told stories of their lives at home, and how they are working to help their families understand what they are going through. Many of the women have sons and are teaching them the importance of having women in positions of power, such as with Kamala Harris running in the 2024 presidential election.

“Complaining can be an expression of an unmet need,” Natalie Benway-Correll, another returning member of the group, said. “Being able to show our kids how to have nuanced conversations is important because we’re so isolated in our homes that it can become a bubble.”

For many of the women in the group, finding purpose in oneself rather than in her familial or household duties makes all the difference. This can come through female friendships, in which women help each other through the difficult parts of life, such as perimenopause or having fulfilling careers.

“It’s important to learn how to take up space and pursue your dreams when marriage and kids can put them off to the side, and even crush them,” Heather Hansen, a member of the group chat, said.

July, the author of the book, has worked on many other movies and books in the past, including “Me and You and Everyone We Know,” “It Chooses You,” and “The First Bad Man.” Her books contain stories with a wide variety of themes, from alternative health to spirituality. “All Fours” is her most recent work.

The novel has seen critical acclaim ever since its release, and the rights for a television adaptation were acquired by STARZ. The book is set to receive an eight-to-twelve-episode television adaptation, which was announced a year after the initial release of the novel.