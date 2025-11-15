Photos: Iowa men’s basketball defeats Xavier University

Fans came to Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Friday night to watch the Iowa Hawkeyes defeat the Xavier Musketeers 81-62. Iowa’s record now sits at 3-0.

To lead Iowa, guard Bennett Stirtz played all 40 minutes, adding 21 points and eight rebounds. Iowa forward Cam Manyawu came close to a double-double with nine points and nine rebounds, and guard Tavion Banks contributed 13 points.

On the opposing side, Xavier forward Filip Borovicanin had a season-high 12 points and forward Jovan Milicevic led the team with 15 points. Both teams traded leads for the first seven minutes, until Iowa took a two-possession lead which then turned into a 16 point difference by the end of the first half.

The Hawkeyes host Southeast Missouri State on Tuesday, Nov. 18 at 7:30 p.m. CST.