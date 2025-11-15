Iowa men’s wrestling advances to second round of National Duals Invitational

TULSA, Okla. — No. 3 Iowa men’s wrestling kicked off its pursuit for a $200,000 first-place prize in the opening round of the National Duals Invitational, with a commanding 34-3 victory over No. 16 Missouri.

Overall, Hawkeye head coach Tom Brands felt his squad left a lot on the mat against the Tigers.

“We’ve got to score more points,” Brands said. “That’s the number one thing: keep scoring.”

Leo DeLuca batted lead-off in his first career start as a Hawkeye in the 125-pound bout. The first-year faced off against fellow rookie Mack Mauger. DeLuca and Mauger grappled for the majority, ending the first period scoreless.

DeLuca’s first points came from an escape in the third period, gaining a 1-0 advantage. DeLuca owned a 1:47 riding time advantage, earning one point to rally a 2-0 victory for his first career win in the black and gold.

Next at 133-pounds, Drake Ayala shot out to a 3-0 lead with a late takedown over Missouri’s Kade Moore in the first period. The second-ranked Ayala picked up an early takedown in the second and utilized the energy from Iowa fans cheering in his corner to win by fall over Moore.

Little Rock transfer Nasir Bailey faced off against Missouri’s Zeke Seltzer. With little action in the first period, the first points were scored off an escape for Bailey in the second With a 1:55 riding time advantage, Bailey defeated Seltzer, 2-0, to give Iowa a 12-0 team lead.

Iowa native Ryder Block got the nod at 149 pounds with a match against fourth-year Josh Edmond, who would strike first in the second period with an escape to take a 1-0 lead. An escape by Block in the third would even the score at 1-1.

Block and Edmond found themselves in a sudden victory situation, with Block ultimately taking a narrow 2-1 win in tiebreakers over Edmond.

Jordan Williams continued Iowa’s gritty approach against Missouri at 157-pounds, defeating Seth Mendoza, 8-1, after picking up points from a takedown, an escape, and a near fall.

Veteran 165-pounded and second-ranked Michael Caliendo came out firing out of the gates, recording a takedown in the first period over graduate student Maxx Mayfield to end the first period with a 3-1 advantage. Caliendo took the lead and never looked back, defeating Mayfield 11-3 in a major decision.

At the 174-pound bout for Iowa, No. 2 Patrick Kennedy found himself in an early hole off a takedown from Missouri’s No. 16 Cam Steed. Down, 3-0, Kennedy responded with an escape of his own to bring the score to 3-1.

Kennedy gained an escape and over 1:32 in riding time in the second period, but a Steed escape would move the score to 4-2 at the end of the second period. Kennedy recorded two escapes and was awarded a stalling point and riding time to win 6-4 over Steed.

Redshirt freshman phenom Angelo Ferrari faced off against No. 9 Aeoden Sinclair. In a defensive grudge match, the two exchanged escapes to keep a 1-1 tie, leading to a sudden victory match. After no points were scored in a sudden victory and another exchange of escapes, Ferrari took a 3-2 win in the tiebreakers.

“If you don’t get on the board early, then hey, sometimes you have to weather it,” Brands said of his squad. “They weathered it, so we got to get better, and we know that.”

In just his second Division I match, Massoma Endene squared off against Missouri’s Evan Bates. Endene recorded a smooth takedown and, with Bates on his back, finished the job to win by fall with 40 seconds left in the first period.

With a 34-0 lead over Missouri, Gage Marty anchored the heavyweight bout with a match against second-year Jarrett Stoner. Stoner broke the scoring drought in the second period with an escape and picked up a stalling point to defeat Marty, 3-0.

Up Next

Hawkeye wrestling will have the afternoon to prepare for a dual against fellow Big Ten foe Illinois. The Fighting Illini took down Little Rock, 22-13, to advance to the second round. Iowa’s second dual of the day is set for 5:00 pm Central Time against the No. 16 Fighting Illini.