Iowa men’s wrestling advances to second round after defeat of Illinois

TULSA, Okla. — No. 3 Iowa men’s wrestling bested No. 15 Illinois, 24-13, extending the Hawkeyes’ business trip in the National Duals Invitational to the semifinal round.

“We did our job today, and that’s where we are going,” Iowa head coach Tom Brands said. “We are going forward.”

Rutgers transfer and 10th-ranked Dean Peterson saw action at the 125-pound division with a battle against No. 16 Spencer Moore. Peterson struck first, recording an escape and a takedown in the second period to take a 4-1 lead. A Moore escape pushed the score to 4-2, but Peterson held strong for a 4-2 decision.

After recording a pin earlier in the day, No. 3 Drake Ayala had his big test of the season against No. 1 Lucas Byrd. The match featured a rerun of last season’s National Championship, where Byrd defeated Ayala 3-2 in tiebreakers.

Both Ayala and Byrd spent the first period with defense on their mind. The first points came from a Byrd escape, and the Illini responded quickly after with a takedown to take a 4-0 advantage. Two Ayala escapes moved the score to 4-2, but Byrd fired a late takedown to take a 7-2 victory.

Now tied at 3-3 in team score, No. 9 141-pounder Nasir Bailey dominated Ronnie Ramirez, 17-2, to take a win by technical fall—giving Iowa an 8-3 team lead.

Kael Voinovich made his first appearance on the mat with a match against third-year Danny Nini. After a quiet first period, Voinovich picked up his two points off two escapes, which helped lead the Hawkeye to a 3-1 win.

No. 7 Jordan Williams was due up next with a match against No. 8 Kannon Webster. Webster recorded a swift takedown in the first minute to take an early 3-0 lead. Williams followed with two escapes, but Webster’s offense was too much for the Hawkeye, defeating Williams 11-2.

No. 2 Michael Caliendo jumped out to an early 3-0 lead with a takedown against ninth-ranked Braeden Scoles. The Illini responded with an escape and a two-point reversal to bring the score to 4-3 in favor of the Hawkeye. Caliendo tacked on an escape and a second takedown to defeat Scoles, 8-4.

Veteran Patrick Kennedy cruised to victory at the 174-pound bout, defeating Illinois’ Colin Kelly 5-3 with 2:21 of riding time advantage. Second-ranked 184-pound Hawkeye Angelo Ferrari dominated Illinois’s Chris Moore, 7-3, with two takedowns, increasing Iowa’s team lead to 20-7.

Fresh off a win by fall, 197-pound Hawkeye Massoma Endene kept his momentum going with a 14-4 ranked win over No. 21 Cade Lautt. Endene is now a perfect 3-0 on the season.

Third-year Hawkeye Gage Marty got his chance at redemption against No. 7 Luke Luffman but would medically forfeit in the second period after an award exchange with Luffman, giving Iowa a 24-13 win.

With the win, Brands is focused on the bigger picture.

“It doesn’t matter if it’s only the second weekend of college wrestling or not,” Brands said. “It doesn’t matter. Get the cobwebs out on Saturday, and let’s come back strong.”

Up Next

The win solidifies Iowa’s place in the semifinal round, where the Hawkeyes are pitted against No. 2 Oklahoma State. Fueled by the home state fans, Oklahoma State narrowly defeated No. 7 NC State, 12-11, to advance to the third round. Tomorrow’s grudge match in Bok Center will start at 10 a.m. Central Time.