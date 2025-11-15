Iowa men’s wrestler Massoma Endene dominates on first day of National Duals

TULSA, Okla. — Iowa sixth-year men’s wrestler Massoma Endene dominated on day one of the National Duals Invitational, picking up two ranked wins to help the Hawkeyes advance to the semifinals. In his first bout against No. 14-ranked Evan Bates of Missouri, the Wartburg transfer collected the Hawkeyes’ second pin of the dual.

Endene pinned Bates in two minutes and 20 seconds. Endene countered Bates’ attempt at a single leg, and rolled the Missouri redshirt fourth-year to his back to secure the fall.

Massoma Endene (Iowa) makes a BIG-time statement at 197, pinning No. 14 Evan Bates (Missouri) in 2:20. pic.twitter.com/0Tf3ca2lIY — Saturday Night Lights (@WrestlingSNL) November 15, 2025

“He [Bates] was really good at tapping my face, and I kind of started to feel it and drop my hips back more and not be so predictable,” Endene told Hawkeye Sports. “He tried to go upper body with me, and I ended up getting the pin.”

Endene’s pin earned Iowa six points to push their lead over No. 16 Missouri to 34-0. The Hawkeyes ultimately won the contest, 34-3, to advance to the quarterfinals.

In the quarterfinals, the 197-pound Endene took down No. 21 Cade Lautt of Illinois in dominating fashion.

197 | Massoma Endene (IOWA) Major Decision over Cade Lautt (ILL) 14-4. Endene proving he belongs at this level 🔥 💪 pic.twitter.com/dSQTL0w8Zc — InfaWrest (@InfaWrest) November 16, 2025

Endene executed a takedown in both the first and second period, leading, 6-2, heading to the third. In the final frame, Endene exploded, escaping from bottom position and securing two takedowns and riding time to beat Lautt by major decision, 14-4.

“Awesome, awesome,” head coach Tom Brands said about Endene’s win over Lautt. “Very smart wrestling to get the major, and that’s what I like, and he can do more. [He’s] incredibly talented.”

Endene transferred to Iowa from Wartburg College, where he won three straight Division III national titles. Before Wartburg, Endene was a two-time NJCAA runner-up at Iowa Lakes Community College.

The transition to Division I comes with an increase in talented competition, but Endene is taking that challenge head-on.

“I know the work I’ve put in,” Endene said about the adjustment at Iowa men’s wrestling media day on Oct. 29. “It could be DI, DII, DIII, it doesn’t matter. The work you put in will probably achieve the goals you set for yourself, and my goal is to be a national champion again.”

Brands said Endene has been hungry to win ever since he stepped inside the Goshke Family Wrestling Training Center in Iowa City. The work Endene has put in this offseason impressed Brands, and he was proud of how the Dallas, Texas, native achieved his major decision victory on Saturday.

“The way he did it is what’s impressive,” Brands said. “He had to ride to get riding time, he finished the period on top, just not giving a point away. Just the little things that add up. Then you mix in the takedowns and, next thing you know, you’ve got the major decision.”

Endene had multiple reasons for choosing Iowa. One was the coaching staff and the plan they have for the team, and the other was because of how the team’s family dynamic lines up with Endene’s beliefs.

“All the guys on the team, their faith aligns with me,” Endene said at media day. “The bond they have on the team, it’s truly a family. You hear that at a lot of places, but here it really was a family type of bond.”