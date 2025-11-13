UI theatre department propels students toward their dreams

The University of Iowa is known for cultivating talent academically and athletically. It continues to hold the top spot for writing and communication, while maintaining top 10 spots for both nursing and insurance, according to an IowaNow article from September.

However, one part of the UI education flies under the radar — the UI Theatre Department.

From Gene Wilder to recent Tony Award winner David Adjmi, famous names have graduated from the UI Theatre Department, and it can be assumed this talent will continue to flourish. The reason for this excess of talent — a curriculum and environment encouraging students to make risky choices to help them develop their creativity.

At the undergraduate level, administration members take care to ensure the curriculum is sustainable for both students and faculty. Paul Kalina, professor and head of acting at the UI, mentioned the curriculum for both undergraduate and graduate theatre programs is revisited often, every three years for graduate courses and between five and six years for undergraduate courses.

Kalina said smaller class sizes are important for instructors who are then able to focus on the needs of every student, especially in courses such as acting or movement, which are more beneficial when utilizing one-on-one time between students and professors.

“I’m not teaching chemistry where there are formulas figured out and this is how it works and everybody’s going to learn the format,” Kalina said. “I have to go, ‘OK, what’s your chemistry and how do I work with you?’ But I’ve got to decipher it in a different way for you as opposed to one of your other classmates, so it’s a very individualized process.”

Arthur Borreca, head of the dramaturgy program and co-head of the Playwrights’ workshop, agreed with the sentiment, but on an even bigger scale. Within the Theatre Department, he said it is important to have more small-scale classes helping students focus on their exact area of interest.

“I think these days [students] need more concentrated training. So, we now have a writing for film course and we have a course in writing for television taught by a guest artist,” Borreca said. “We have occasionally had a student at the graduate level who’s interested in writing musicals, but at the undergraduate level, we now have a musical theater concentration because a lot of actors really want to perform in musicals.”

Both professors agreed that uplifting students rather than giving them harsh criticism is valuable. Borreca and Kalina recalled their education, where they received critiques from professors and mentors. They claimed it is instead more beneficial to point out what needs work and help students understand the reasoning behind critiques, while also emphasizing moments of greatness within students.

Most importantly, students who hope to pursue theatre feel they are receiving a comforting education providing them solace while also pushing them toward success. Zoe Hoffenberg, a second-year UI student, came to Iowa as an English student, but she quickly realized theatre drew her in as well, even if it isn’t her main career path.

“I’ll always want to stay involved in and engage in [theatre], even if it’s not my main profession,” Hoffenberg said. “I think my experiences since I got to Iowa have shown me that [theatre is] something that I can continue to pursue, not as just, like, a high school activity, but as something that is enriching to my life.”

The Theatre Department prides itself on providing professional opportunities to push students to succeed once they officially enter their chosen careers. By giving the students guaranteed chances to write and act in student-led productions, or soliciting professional theatre artists who already work in the field to teach seminars and workshops, the Theatre Department teaches students skills useful in all fields.

“The number of people working in our profession is a small percentage of those who study the profession; however, all the skill sets within our profession are the very sets of skill sets that will serve you in any job that you end up doing and serve you very well because it’s the skill sets employers are looking for,” Kalina said.