Review | ‘Playdate’ is unseriously funny

I’ve never seen proper advertising for Amazon Prime original movies, and I almost missed out on watching their latest film, “Playdate,” because of it. I actually stumbled across the movie entirely by accident, and I’m glad I did.

Directed by Luke Greenfield, “Playdate” is a comedy movie that doesn’t take itself seriously at all. From the opening title screen, with dramatic classical music playing that segues into a high-speed car chase with no context, the audience knows they’re in for a wild ride.

The film follows Brian, a new stay-at-home dad who struggles with being a father to his stepson, Lucas. After bringing Lucas to the park one day, Brian encounters another stay-at-home dad, Jeff, with his son, CJ. Immediately, both Brian and the audience come to the understanding that something about Jeff and CJ, but Brian agrees for their sons to have a playdate together nonetheless.

As Brian continues to question Jeff, his skepticism about the other dad grows stronger. Jeff’s story keeps changing, and his lies become increasingly unconvincing by the second. Finally, this tension amps up when Jeff reveals the truth about himself and CJ and explains why groups of men are trying to kill them.

From here on, the actual plot of the film gets murky. I was able to predict the big reveals quite easily, and they weren’t even exciting to begin with. By no means is it a horrible plotline, but there could have been improvements to the script. The action scenes were fun, but they were the most forgettable aspects of the movie.

Despite this, I enjoyed the comedy aspect more than I expected to. The film is surprisingly funny in a weird, meta way. The jokes don’t make much sense, and are honestly so unfunny they become funny.

I found myself laughing a shocking amount, even though the lines make arguably no sense with and without context. Tons of movie references and quotes further solidify how meta the film is overall, and they were fun to recognize.

Actor Kevin James, who plays Brian, holds the film together with humor similar to the rest of his filmography, which is one of the aspects that drove me to start this film in the first place. The actors all had good on-screen chemistry with each other, and I really applaud Banks Pierce, who played CJ, for keeping a stone-cold, emotionless persona throughout the entire film.

There’s also a shockingly large amount of product placement in the movie, even though I really shouldn’t have been surprised, considering the film was produced by Amazon. Unsurprisingly, there’s even a whole line about buying Amazon Prime in the movie.

Some of the product placement was getting a bit excessive, though, as I’ve never seen that many gray Honda Odysseys in my life. Parts of the movie could have just been considered a car advertisement. However, I did enjoy it when they drove the cars through the walls — that was fun.

One of my favorite aspects of the movie was the ending credits, where a fun montage of bloopers played. I love it when movies include the mistakes in the credits, and I’m a firm believer that more movies need to start including blooper reels again.

Overall, “Playdate” was an enjoyable experience. It didn’t have the most mind-blowing plotline or the funniest jokes, but it was something dumb and just humorous enough to make me laugh. I’d recommend “Playdate” to anyone looking for something simple to watch that can be enjoyed without having to think too hard about the plot.