Review | Choosing your own adventure “At The Mountains Of Madness”

An ice-covered, desolate wasteland with a profusion of enigmas makes up the setting in this new installment of a “choose your own adventure” story. “At The Mountain Of Madness” takes place in a fictionalized Antarctica, one heavily used for research by Miskatonic University, an institution built to study the arcane.

Well-read lovers of the strange and horrific will notice the familiar name. This is no ordinary science fiction story; it is filled to the brim with references to H.P. Lovecraft’s horror stories of behemoth-sized monsters.

The book turned out to be a light read with many pages containing a few paragraphs, with a lot of illustrations showcasing the setting. The writing and story are a good change of pace for any younger family members who enjoy reading. At first, some pages seemed to have an inconsistency or two.

In one route, you finish a smoothie and throw it away, while a few pages later, you still have the same drink. However, I quickly realized these instances are for readers who choose a different path and must skip forward a few pages.

Despite these books being written in second person for self-insertion, I find they can be even more interactive while sharing the adventure with another. So, I called my boyfriend and decided to explore the frozen desert with him.

In the world of Lovecraft, a bit of context is needed in order to fully grasp all the references. Neither my boyfriend nor I is invested in Lovecraft’s work, so certain moments, such as a listing of common monster names in the middle of our adventure, were a bit confusing rather than exciting.

Nevertheless, we were determined to learn more.

In this “choose your own adventure,” you are a fresh high school graduate on your way to taking a gap year. You live in Arkham, Massachusetts, and your parents are researchers at Miskatonic University.

They insist you spend your summer at a specialized summer camp for high schoolers the university has its eye on. You take the position as a counselor and have just three days of this frigid escapade left.

Flipping through the pages, the first two or three choices we made weren’t very significant to the plot: for example, choosing to go to either the rec center or the nurse’s office and deciding which group of campers to check up on.

As you are introduced to this icy science fiction setting, you are shaken by an emergency broadcast from an unknown researcher’s camp called Camp Moore. Something sinister is happening over there, and worst of all, your parents are two of the 15 people stationed there.

You then have a choice to make — help your parents or stay in the comfort of Camp Miskatonic. For our adventure, we helped the victims of Camp Moore from whatever had come for them.

We spent each choice pushing into saving ‘our’ parents and solving the mystery. We went further and further just to die.

No, we never got to discover what was going on with these Lovecraftian monsters, but that’s the fun of a “choose your own adventure” book.

I know I will sit down again soon to finally discover the monsters. But within your own readthrough, will you be successful, or die trying?