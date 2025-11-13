Opinion | Benefits of self-diagnostic sleuthing

“I haven’t been diagnosed, but I should be!”

Self-diagnosis isn’t all bad, not when it’s utilized cautiously, and it certainly shouldn’t be as negatively polarized as it often is. With a rise in diagnoses, awareness, and treatment for more illnesses and conditions, both physical and mental, it’s becoming easier to self-identify and recognize overarching causes.

“But don’t self-diagnose!”

Likewise, this has become a common warning. It’s an important filter to avoid misconceptions and misunderstandings. Individuals often lack the comprehensive knowledge necessary to make fully informed decisions about their health.

How often have you heard someone proclaim they have OCD, only for them to reveal that their only “symptom” is liking things neat? Conditions shouldn’t be reduced or overgeneralized to a single symptom: they’re more complex. Mental health shouldn’t be glamorized or used to justify problematic behaviors.

Health care systems are overwhelmed; they can’t catch every symptom and attribute it directly to an underlying cause and treatment. This is where a little diagnostic sleuthing can come in handy.

My doctor recommended writing down a list of “suspects,” or symptoms and potential explanations, because the pull of Web M.D. is too strong to resist, which I’ve recognized to bring up at appointments so she can formally diagnose or dismiss a condition. Not only is it helpful in remembering to bring up all concerns at a visit, but it also helps to bring peace of mind by settling any internal debates.

For example, with the help of Google and TikTok, I’ve come to realize I have several traits consistent with Hypermobile Ehlers-Danlos — stretchy skin, hypermobile limbs, dislocation of joints, and easily induced pain and fatigue via movement.

Separately, most of these symptoms have been easily admissible; I thought they were normal traits that most people encounter. When TikTok videos in my feed accumulated the traits into one underlying condition, I was intrigued to dig deeper.

It’s important not to take a self-diagnosis as fact. Don’t proclaim you have a condition — even if you have many of the symptoms — until you’ve been properly diagnosed. Be transparent, say “I think I have HEDs, but I haven’t been diagnosed. I just have a lot of symptoms that align.”

A responsible degree of self-diagnosis can increase awareness, decrease stigmas, validate experiences, and reduce avoidance while increasing proactive behaviors.

A cross-sectional study published by the National Institute of Health concluded that “self-reported diagnoses correspond well with symptom severity on a continuum and can be trusted as clinical indicators, especially in common internalizing disorders such as depression and generalized anxiety disorder.”

Self-diagnosis can be good for “general reference and general ideas,” Patricia Wong, a student health clinic nurse, said. “Just don’t take it 100 percent to heart.”

Self-diagnosis shouldn’t be used to sidestep professional medical advice, especially since it can lack accuracy and validity. We have healthcare providers for a reason, as they can catch and extrapolate things that we can’t on our own.

It can still be a helpful tool and indicator on the path to professional diagnosis and treatment, though. It’s a starting point for advocating for your health and seeking improvement.