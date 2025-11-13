Iowa women’s basketball tops Drake with second 100-point showing of the season

The Iowa women’s basketball team dominated Drake in an intrastate battle Thursday night at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, defeating the Bulldogs, 100-58.

The Hawkeyes jumped out to a fast start, before the Bulldogs responded and took a brief first quarter lead. Iowa immediately eviscerated that advantage and never looked back.

Hawkeyes Ava Heiden, Chit-Chat Wright, and Layla Hays each finished with 14 points to lead the team. Hays finished with 10 rebounds to earn a double-double.

Taylor McCabe and Hannah Stuelke led the home team in assists, each finishing with five.

First Half

Wright opened the scoring for the Hawkeyes, nailing a three from the corner to put Iowa ahead early. Wright then grabbed a steal, and fed Heiden down the floor for an easy layup.

Drake followed up the fast Iowa start with a short 9-3 run to take a 9-8 lead. That run didn’t last too long, however, as the Hawkeyes scored eight straight to lead the Bulldogs 16-9 at the 3:56 mark in the first quarter.

Iowa continued to pull away from Drake with a 17-0 run in the final 7:13 of the first quarter to lead, 25-9, at the quarter break.

Drake responded with a run of its own in the second, scoring 10 unanswered points before Stuelke put an end to the Hawkeye scoring drought with a layup.

Iowa outscored Drake, 17-16, in the second quarter to lead 45-25 at the midway point.

Taylor Stremlow and Emely Rodriguez led the Hawkeyes in scoring in the first half, each with eight points. McCabe and Stuelke each pulled down five rebounds to lead the squad.

Second Half

Heiden led off the scoring for Iowa in the third quarter, finishing a layup off an assist from Stuelke. The Hawkeyes then nailed three straight three-pointers to extend their lead to 30.

Iowa outscored Drake 27-13 in the third quarter, with Heiden scoring six points in the frame on 3-of-3 shooting.

All of the Iowa bench saw action in the fourth quarter. Hays led the Hawkeyes in scoring in the fourth quarter with six points, going 2-of-3 from the floor and 2-of-3 from the free-throw line. Hays also pulled in seven rebounds in the fourth quarter.

Six Hawkeyes finished with double-digits for the second time this season. Iowa also racked up 35 points off turnovers.

Up Next

The Hawkeyes will travel to Cedar Falls, Iowa, for a matchup with UNI on Sunday, Nov. 16. Tip-off time is set for 2 p.m. and is streaming on ESPN+. The Panthers are 0-2 on the season and haven’t topped the Hawkeyes since 2019.