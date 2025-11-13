Iowa football’s Kaden Wetjen built a foundation of fearlessness

Returning punts and kicks requires almost irrational confidence. One must field a wobbling ball booted over 60 feet in the air, deciding whether to catch it on the fly, scoop it off the bounce, or simply not touch it at all.

Should one attempt to run the ball back, their next challenge appears in a horde of 11 charging defenders whose sole purpose is to deliver a painful hit and remind the returner to think twice in the future. Evasion plans and escape routes are formulated in a split second, but improvisation is just as valuable.

A sizable return — or better yet, a touchdown — ignites a crowd and issues a tidal wave of momentum, but a muff or turnover will deflate optimistic energy just as quickly. A returner is a relative unknown until thrust into the spotlight for success or targeted by a cacophony of boos.

Volatility is the nature of the position, but Iowa’s Kaden Wetjen doesn’t mind an uncertain future. Overlooked coming out of high school, his path to Big Ten competition was blurry, but the undersized kid from Williamsburg, Iowa, had nothing to lose.

A common description of Wetjen’s play on the field is fearless, but he’s been living that interpretation for as long as he can remember.

“I wouldn’t say I really gained it,” he said. “It’s a weird thing to say, but just having confidence in myself that I’m going to catch the ball and do something with it instead of thinking I’m going to get tackled.

Now at the pinnacle of his collegiate career with the Hawkeyes, Wetjen produces highlights on a near-weekly basis, but his past performances elicited less fanfare in front of smaller crowds. His All-American status at Iowa arrived from struggle, but also an unwavering belief.

Ignored stardom

Williamsburg is a half-hour drive west of Iowa City. Wetjen’s father, Lee, was a Michigan fan, so Iowa wasn’t at the top of Kaden’s mind growing up. He didn’t pay much attention to college football.

The real rivalry occurred between Wetjen and his two younger brothers. The trio is within five years of each other, but it was the eldest’s job to prove authority.

“Always just making sure they know he’s the toughest and the strongest out of all,” Wetjen’s mom, Lindsay, said.

Ironically enough, the 5-foot-9 Wetjen now literally looks up to his siblings, each of whom are over six feet tall. Back in the day, Wetjen wasn’t only the boss to his brothers, but a bother to his parents, who constantly reprimanded him for his rambunctious behavior.

“He was just a spitfire,” Lindsay remembered.

Wetjen’s behavior as a child even informally changed his identity. Instead of using his middle name of Derek, Wetjen’s grandfather opted for “Don’t.”

“It would always be, ‘Kaden don’t. Kaden don’t,’” Lindsay said.

Athletics was a key outlet for Wetjen’s energy, and with Lee as the running backs coach for Williamsburg High School, the football field offered opportunity. Then-head coach Curt Ritchie recalled a young Wetjen tagging along to practices, and soon found himself coaching him as a sophomore, when he began his career at cornerback. Wetjen recorded seven interceptions that season and began returning kicks on special teams.

Ritchie began to realize Wetjen’s potential the following year, not just for the raw talent, but also for the passion for the sport. Ritchie means it in the “nicest way possible,” but Wetjen didn’t hesitate to celebrate or run his mouth.

“You have to love every part of preparation and competing,” Ritchie said. “He loved practice. He was never one who had a bad practice. He just came with a lot of excitement and had fun with it.”

Ritchie figured he should give his star ball as much as possible, so Wetjen began playing more running back and doubled his touchdown production. In his senior season, he recorded 172 carries. The next-best player had only 60.

Wetjen’s 20 rushing scores that year were just part of his 31-touchdown campaign.

“His senior highlight film, it was like a video game,” Ritchie said.

While short in stature, Wetjen’s speed alone rendered him a man among boys on the field. In a playoff game against top-ranked Clear Lake his senior year, he recorded 207 yards and three rushing touchdowns, averaging six yards per carry. Ritchie remembered each score being a pitch play to the left where Wetjen would cut the opposite direction, hit open field, and dash away untouched.

Wetjen took the same zig-zag approach to his returns on special teams. It’s not that Ritchie didn’t trust Wetjen in the role, but the coach often felt nervous watching Wetjen take risks on the field. Whether it was retreating backwards, catching the ball near defenders, or dashing laterally from sideline to sideline, Wetjen’s antics spiked his coach’s heart rate, but the returner’s frequent success offered relief.

“If there’s anybody who thinks he can beat 11 guys by himself, it’s probably him,” Ritchie said.

Despite prolific numbers, Wetjen’s size limited his college opportunities. Ritchie made as many calls as he could, but Wetjen’s only offers came from FCS schools, one step below his dream of playing at the FBS level. So once again, Wetjen took a risk, plunging himself into the unknowns of junior college.

Waiting for opportunity

After dominating on high school fields for Williamsburg, Wetjen found himself on similar ground 200 miles west of his hometown. Iowa Western Community College shares a home field with Lewis Central High School in Council Bluffs, Iowa. The two schools’ logos adorn each side of the turf. At first glance, junior college felt like a lateral move. Progress might feel stagnant.

Scholarships and name-image-likeness deals don’t exist at junior college. Rather, as former Iowa Western tight end Frank Bierman described it, the love of the game is the top incentive. Keeping an eye on the next level is only natural, but the upper rungs might feel distant in hours-long bus rides to the middle of Kansas to play a game

“That’s where a lot of people lose faith,” Bierman said. “They lose faith in themselves, faith in their journey, faith in the sport.”

Yet for both Bierman and Wetjen, now at Minnesota and Iowa, respectively, any discouragement was offset by the opportunity to prove themselves to schools that had ignored them.

Iowa Western head coach Scott Strohmeier emphasized this chance during his recruiting pitch. He said he was surprised few schools were interested in Wetjen, but added Wetjen’s size didn’t project as a running back, his primary position in high school. At Iowa Western, Wetjen could get reps at receiver while continuing to develop his returning skills.

While Wetjen caught passes in high school, his receiving skills needed work, a difficult process while also learning Iowa Western’s offensive scheme. Fortunately for Wetjen, his returning skills were easily transferable and just as bold as before. Strohmeier recalled watching opposing coaches grow frustrated with their punters directing the ball to Wetjen, who he remembered as making only two fair catches.

“You have to have that no-fear mentality as a punt returner, and the best ones have that,” Strohmeier said.

Wetjen recorded 952 all-purpose yards in 2021, 588 of which came on returns, as the Reivers advanced to the national championship game.

Yet Wetjen’s impressive numbers still didn’t garner much attention. His only Division I offers were from UMass and Iowa as a walk-on. Once again, Wetjen stayed in his home state, but would face a far more uphill battle.

Specialist to all-around playmaker

Wetjen didn’t see any game time with Iowa in 2022 before taking on the role of kick returner the following year. Appearing in each game, he ranked fourth in the Big Ten with 23.9 yards per return. On punt return, he not only split time with former Hawkeye Cooper DeJean, but received an unforgiving dose of Big Ten football reality.

In the regular season finale against Nebraska, with temperatures below freezing in Lincoln’s Memorial Stadium. Wetjen only returned two punts for 11 yards on the afternoon, but suffered a bent facemask from a Husker defender on a crushing tackle. Wetjen popped back on his feet, but the uniform malfunction told him all he needed to know about his level of competition.

“I was expecting it at some point, so at least I got it out of the way,” Wetjen said.

Hardly any defender obstructed Wetjen’s torrid path last season, as the returner led the nation in kick return yards with 1,055 and finished fifth with 28.1 yards per return. On punts, his 12.6 yards per return ranked third in the Big Ten and ninth in the nation.

Even to Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz, these prolific numbers came as somewhat of a surprise.

“I don’t mind telling you, going into the season, I was a little worried about him,” Ferentz said last season. “Judgment, fielding balls. I’ll say that; I’ll admit it now. But he’s certainly earned my trust.”

Iowa senior kicker Drew Stevens served as Wetjen’s lifting partner in the weight room when the pair first got on campus. Stevens remembered Iowa special teams coordinator LeVar Woods constantly criticizing Wetjen for dropping balls or moving lackadaisically. Now, Woods is perhaps Wetjen’s biggest cheerleader, especially in the film room, where Wetjen’s highlights are broadcast.

“Coach Woods is taking his shirt off, he’s got a Wetjen jersey on [underneath],” Stevens said. “It’s just really surreal to see.”

Wetjen’s development earned him not only a permanent job as a returner but also a key piece to the Iowa offense in 2025. He became the first in program history to record a rushing, receiving, punt return, and kickoff return touchdown in the same season. Such versatility is based on the level of attention he demands from opposing defenders.

When lining up at receiver, enemy linebackers will call out a jet sweep, expecting Wetjen to receive a handoff from quarterback Mark Gronowski. In reality, Wetjen might just dash across the field and take a defender with him or sprint right, then plant and return to his left. In Iowa’s victory over Minnesota on Oct. 25, Wetjen served as both a wideout threat and a decoy.

Wetjen lined up in the slot on Iowa’s opening drive, took a slow step across the line of scrimmage before sprinting across and receiving a screen pass from Gronowski for a 22-yard gain.

“It gets harder and harder to hide him,” Iowa offensive coordinator Tim Lester said of Wetjen. “But he’s starting to become a better wide receiver, which is fun.”

Once Iowa got inside Minnesota’s 20-yard line, Wetjen again lined up out wide to Gronowski’s left side, motioned to the right, then moved back toward the quarterback. The feint froze a Gopher defender and allowed Gronowski easy passage for a rushing touchdown.

Even with his expanded role in Lester’s scheme, Wetjen hasn’t lost the art of returning. On the opening kickoff against Rutgers, Wetjen’s head barely moved as he took the Scarlet Knights’ offering the length of the field untouched for a touchdown.

When comparing Wetjen to past Iowa returners like Desmond King, Woods said Wetjen features superior breakaway speed, but now Wetjen uses his velocity more efficiently.

“When he came here, he was fast and he was going 100 different directions fast, but never the right direction,” Woods said. “I think he put in the time, learned and studied, and it’s become a thing for him.”

Woods sorts players into three categories — those who are interested, committed, or obsessed. He said Wetjen belongs in the third group. The returner doesn’t just show up to practice every day, but just like at Williamsburg, presents an outsized joy for the game despite its physical toll.

Teammates like Stevens took quick notice of such a demeanor.

“It’s football, sometimes guys are like, ‘Why are you so happy? You just got hit,’” Stevens said. “He’s always just got too good of an attitude.”

Wetjen’s constant smile isn’t just a reminder of his gratitude, but his pride. Reflecting on his career, Wetjen said he knew he could play at the Division I level — he just had to prove it. The transition to the Big Ten didn’t bring immediate success, but now every time Wetjen fields the ball, the crowd expects instant action.

Watching from the stands a few seats apart from one another, Lee and Lindsay don’t harbor the same calm as their son on the field. Lindsay is easily stressed, while Lee grows frustrated when opponents opt not to kick in Wetjen’s direction.

Yet Wetjen, alone at the goal line, arms at his sides, can’t control the opportunities he receives. Rather, when a chance does appear, he seizes the moment without fear. Call it irrational confidence, but Wetjen accepts the spotlight.

“I just go back to the basic fundamentals and the stuff that got me from day one,” Wetjen said. “I don’t really think too much about what anyone else thinks about me. Just go back to my preparation and go from there.”