Five things to watch for in Iowa football’s road matchup against USC

1. Iowa’s response

Iowa’s three losses have come by a combined 10 points this season, so you just wonder how much the Hawkeyes have left in the tank. The Iowa State and Indiana losses in September certainly hurt, but the Oregon loss was even more heartbreaking considering the Hawkeyes led late in the game.

Resilience has defined the Kirk Ferentz era, but Iowa can’t let last week’s difficult result bother them for the rest of the season. After all, the Hawkeyes still have a lot to play for despite being eliminated from College Football Playoff contention. Win out, and Iowa will have a chance for a 10-win season by winning a bowl game.

2. Stopping the run

One of the primary factors for losing football games is being unable to stop the run, and that’s exactly what happened to Iowa against Oregon. The usually-stout Hawkeye defense allowed 261 rushing yards, with 118 of those yards coming from Noah Whittington. The Ducks used that potent rushing attack to set up their passing game, leading to crucial field goals.

Stopping USC’s run game this weekend will not be easy, as the Trojans have posted 200 rushing yards per contest. Ferentz and the coaching staff are definitely aware of the challenge in front of them, but knowing they have an experienced defensive line of Max Llewellyn, Aaron Graves, Ethan Hurkett, and Brian Allen should be comforting.



3. Limiting explosive passing plays

If there’s one aspect that has defined USC football in the 21st century, it has to be explosive passing plays. Quarterbacks Carson Palmer, Matt Leinart, and Sam Darnold have all been a part of that tradition over the years, and current signal-caller Jayden Maiva could be poised to join that group.

The third-year has thrown for over 2,600 passing yards – the second-most in the Big Ten – 17 touchdowns, and six interceptions this season. The interceptions have been a problem of late, but if there’s anyone that can fix them, it’s head coach Lincoln Riley – who has coached three Heisman Trophy winners during his career.

4. Turnover battle

Maiava has thrown an interception in his last five games, including two back-breaking picks in a 10-point loss at rival Notre Dame on Oct. 18. Iowa’s defense missed an opportunity to close out the Oregon game, and you just have the feeling that defensive coordinator Phil Parker and his unit is hungry for revenge.

Deshaun Lee, TJ Hall, Zach Lutmer, and Xavier Nwankpa continue to improve in the secondary, so expect them to bait Maiava into difficult decisions. Securing a takeaway will be crucial for the Hawkeyes’ chances for victory, but Iowa also needs to protect the football on offense. Kaden Wetjen’s red zone fumble in the fourth quarter played a large role in the Hawkeyes’ heartbreaking defeat to Oregon, and it will be tough to overcome any turnovers on the road this weekend.

5. West Coast blues

Iowa’s struggles on the West Coast are well-documented. Except for their 2019 Holiday Bowl victory – ironically over USC – the Hawkeyes have had a hard time finding wins. Failed trips to Arizona State and Arizona in the mid-2000s resulted in Ferentz halting scheduling regular season games out west, but the addition of the four Pac-12 schools brought the issue to the forefront again.

Iowa lost to a bad UCLA team at the Rose Bowl last year and it will now have to beat a talented USC squad that is still in the College Football Playoff picture. It’s not an impossible task, but expect the Hawkeyes’ struggles in Los Angeles to be a frequent discussion topic leading up to this one.

Will this be the year to end those problems?