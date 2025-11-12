UI, IC community organizers advocate for immigrant justice

Nearly two months after Iowa City resident Jorge Elieser González Ochoa’s arrest by Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE, Escucha Mi Voz community organizers urged action and accountability during a Wednesday event hosted by the University of Iowa Counselors for Social Justice, or CSJ.

The counselors welcomed Escucha Mi Voz to discuss the Sept. 25 ICE arrest of González Ochoa, community advocacy, and immigrant justice in the UI’s Lindquist Center.

Getsy Hernández, community organizer for Escucha Mi Voz, spoke at the event, discussing what the nonprofit does, through holding rallies and supporting immigrant families, and encouraging about 20 counselors and community members to get involved.

Hernández also provided information of González Ochoa’s whereabouts. She said he was transferred from Linn County Jail and is currently being held in Muscatine County Jail. He had a federal court hearing in October in Davenport but the judge has not made a decision due to lack of evidence. González Ochoa’s next hearing is on Dec. 1.

She said about 50 people showed up for González Ochoa at his hearing, but Escucha Mi Voz is disappointed with the lack of decision the court made.

“The judge has not made a decision due to a lack of evidence in his fraud case or accusations,” Hernández said. “Which you would think, if there is no evidence, then they would have let him go, but [the judge] decided to schedule another hearing, and hopefully a decision comes out of that. We’re staying strong for Jorge right now.”

Escucha Mi Voz and its sister organization Iowa City Catholic Worker are also providing housing for González Ochoa’s family, formula, and diapers, as he was the main source of income in their household.

Hernández said Escucha Mi Voz is currently working on getting a Fourth Amendment resolution passed through Iowa City City Council, workplace safety, and “Know Your Rights” training. She said González Ochoa’s mother-in-law has been very vocal, showing up to city council meetings and doing media interviews.

“We also just make sure that we have opportunities to share Jorge’s story and to advocate for him in any way,” she said. “We’re also planning for those workplace protections to be passed so that we prevent this from happening to more families in Iowa City. And this isn’t just for Jorge’s family. This is how we have been supporting a lot of families during this time.”

CSJ Treasurer and UI graduate student Maura Rost said the group hosted this event because the organization was distraught over what happened to González Ochoa and the lack of response from the community.

She said she was disturbed by his coworkers not helping him when he was being arrested and the amount of hecklers present at the rally in the Pedestrian Mall held the day after.

“We just wanted to be on the right side of history and play our part in educating people about what’s going on and what they can do to help,” Rost said. “And all of our CSJ members are very passionate about immigration right now, that’s what they want to talk about.”

CSJ Secretary and UI graduate student Natalie Dalton said she encourages people in the counseling community to come to events discussing immigrant justice.

“We really value having first hand experiences from people, and I think it was really impactful to have Escucha Mi Voz come tonight,” she said.

Hernández encourages community members to get involved with groups like Escucha Mi Voz and show up to city council meetings in order to make a difference for immigrants in Iowa City.

“You might not know where to start, but a big thing is anybody can be an organizer if you have the mindset to make a difference,” she said. “I think that’s the biggest thing — it’s the motivation and drive that you need.”