Iowa men’s basketball notebook | Hawkeyes welcome Xavier to Iowa City

The first day of school is one of the easiest, stress-free days of the entire school year.

Teachers will simply list off their class rules and lay out their plan for the semester. Before the students can blink, the final bell rings and it’s time to head home for the day. While the first day is a breeze, the the remainder of the year will be filled with pop-quizzes, exams, and the constant bickering from parents after receiving a bad grade.

For the Iowa men’s basketball team, the first day of school is well in the past. The Hawkeyes took care of Robert Morris and Western Illinois with a mere flick, but the first test of the young 2025-26 campaign is on the horizon – the Xavier Musketeers.

Before the season, this matchup was billed as an exciting non-conference clash between two first-year head coaches, Ben McCollum of Iowa and Xavier’s Richard Pitino, but the shine has worn off in the months leading up to the game. The Musketeers’ cupboard was left bare after previous coach Sean Miller, leaving Pitino with little time to rebuild the roster through the transfer portal.

After three games, it looks like it could be a rebuilding season in Cincinnati. The Musketeers won their first two games against Marist (No. 154 in KenPom) and LeMoyne (No. 331 in KenPom) by a combined 10 points, and followed that up with a 19-point home loss to Santa Clara on Monday, a game that was far more lopsided than the final score indicated.

Despite Xavier’s struggles, the Hawkeyes aren’t taking the Musketeers lightly.

“They’re just trying to find themselves out, like everybody is this time of year,” McCollum said at media availability Wednesday. “They’re good. They’ll make some serious adjustments, I’m assuming, and we’re going to have our hands full.”

One of the main concerns McCollum has with this Xavier team is its size. Every player on Pitino’s starting five is 6-foot-3 or taller, including forwards Filip Borovicanin (6-foot-9) and Tre Carroll (6-foot-8). Borovicanin has posted just 5 points per game this season, but he’s been a force inside, leading the Musketeers with 5.7 rebounds per contest. On the flip side, Carroll is one of Xavier’s best offensive players, ranking second on the team with 14.3 points per game. Three Musketeers have averaged in double figures, with Boise State transfer Roddie Anderson III leading the way with 17 points per game.

Though Iowa’s defensive numbers were strong last week, holding Robert Morris and Western Illinois to under 50 percent from the floor, McCollum’s worry could be attributed to rebounding. The Hawkeyes won the rebounding battle by just one against the Colonials and were out-rebounded, 29-26, by the Leathernecks last Friday.

McCollum’s evaluation of his team after two games was simple.

“We’ve got a ways to go,” McCollum said. “It’s not perfect every game, there’ll be games when you’re just completely tuned up, and games when you’re at 80 percent. Hopefully we can get fewer and fewer games where we’re not full go in regards to just our energy and effort. It’s part of restarting a program.”

McCollum was quick to admit his rotations were far from permanent after the Robert Morris game. The Hawkeyes went with a starting five of Bennett Stirtz, Cam Manyawu, Isaia Howard, Tavion Banks, and Cooper Koch for the first two games of the year, but could change be on the horizon? Many Iowa fans expected to see highly-anticipated transfers Alvaro Folgueiras and Brendan Hausen in the starting lineup, but they were instead played bench roles.

McCollum didn’t rule out a potential change, but he doesn’t think starting fives “are a big deal.” His focus is to win basketball games in any way possible.

“I think we get so enamored with all the stuff that really doesn’t matter. And part of that is because social media is tricky,” McCollum said.

Despite earning the first two starts of his college career, Koch shares his coach’s mindset.

“That’s not what I’m worried about, worried about just getting the wins as a team and just trying to continue to get better,” Koch said.

The road to improvement hasn’t been an easy one for Koch. The son of former Hawkeye J.R. Koch, the younger Koch battled through an undisclosed medical issue throughout much of last season, forcing to take a medical redshirt. The redshirt freshman is one of just two players (Jacob Koch is the other) that remained with the Hawkeyes after Fran McCaffery’s departure.

Koch didn’t attempt many shots in the first two games, but he was efficient when doing so, posting eight points in each contest while snagging six rebounds.

“I think I’ve shot the ball well, but [my] defense needs to improve, rebounding needs to improve, and just want to make more of an impact there out on the court,” Koch said.

