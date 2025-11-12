Iowa Board of Regents poised to grant recreational trail easement

Following a request from the University of Iowa to approve a recreational trail easement, the face of property surrounding the UI’s Finkbine Golf Course could see a change.

The easement, which would allow University Heights to use UI property, was brought before the regents at their meeting Wednesday.

The recreational trail system spans across 24 acres of city and university owned property near the golf course off of Melrose Avenue.

UI Senior Vice President and university architect Rod Lehnertz said the UI has a campus of over 250 buildings that last on average for 47 years.

“The cost of ownership is considerable,” he said. “And in these tight, tight economic times or not, to understand the importance of care for those and the cost as they age is impactful to any institution.”

According to the easement, Iowa City has engaged a civil engineering firm, whose name was not disclosed, that has experience in creating recreational trail systems to draft the master plan. The easement also said the firm and the UI will have input from the community and the overall goal is to benefit the UI community and connect people through these trails.

Lehnertz said the UI has worked hard on creating a space plan that allows the university to thoughtfully manage its many buildings near Finkbine, addressing deferred maintenance and right-sizing, or converting facilities to optimal size for current and future needs.

“We’re not just building for today; we’re building for the next generation of students, faculty, and researchers, while honoring the history that makes our campus unique,” he said.

Regent Robert Cramer said the board wants to support the UI in this project and will discuss future steps

According to the easement, the agreement will be executed following board approval.