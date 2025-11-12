The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

DITV Sports: Iowa Baseball Heads Into the Offseason

After concluding their Fall Slate of games, the Iowa Baseball team now heads into the winter offseason.
Ryan Paris, DITV Sports
November 12, 2025
