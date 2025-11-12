Column | BookTok vs. politics

While scrolling through Instagram Reels one night, I stumbled upon a stitched video starting with a woman asking “Do we really need politics in books?”

The original video has been lost to the sea of the algorithm, but it left me wondering what was going on in the world of BookTok and politics. BookTok consists of avid readers on TikTok and Instagram seeking other bookish people to discuss their hobby.

An even more niche part of BookTok — and ironically, where most people probably know the name from — is the spice section. Within this corner of TikTok, people obsess over the more sultry content of certain adult and young adult books, thus creating a culture of tropes and discussion on spice levels.

There’s nothing wrong with a fun time, but books aren’t all predictable dim light peccadillos. Many readers who seek an escape from reality will make videos speaking on how they want politics to stay out of BookTok discussions.

But there’s another side to this matter. A slew of well-informed readers have commented on this topic with their own evidence on why the politics should stay.

TikToker catilinslibrary stitched a video like this listing when marginalized groups in America were finally allowed to read and legally exist, showing pictures of popular books on BookTok that center those groups alongside her.

“Every book you read, whether there are politics inside of it or not, is politics, especially if you are part of one of these groups,” she said.

What the bookish TikToker brings up is a more serious side to the wish to remove politics. Women and people of color being able to read, especially in America, is an achievement that is political in its roots.

So, what are the people against politics in books arguing for? To escape reality.

A common example of this in pop culture would have to be “The Hunger Games,” which is known not just for its messages on oppression, class division, and critique of capitalism, but also as a fun read. But to selectively read a series like “The Hunger Games” strictly for entertainment ignores a majority of the themes in the books.

“The Hunger Games” is a big talking point in the BookTok vs. politics debate. Many users have made videos of their books with the caption “reading isn’t political,” arguing the books should be read mainly for enjoyment and not as a representation of any political themes.

The “reading isn’t political” debate incorrectly assumes reading isn’t a political choice.

This is not just an internet-only problem. With social media affecting real life more frequently, students at the UI are learning about this debate. Anupama Choudhury, a third-year UI student, argued that politics should remain in books and on BookTok.

“The fact books exist is political. You have years and years of evidence of the first thing that fascist regimes or authoritarian governments do is limit knowledge,” Choudhury said. “The best way of limiting knowledge is by burning books, which is the core of knowledge.”

According to her, books are political. Not every single one is, but their existence is just like any other medium. To ignore that would be to ignore big portions of why books and certain genres exist.

For a wildly influential community, such as BookTok, deeply rooted debates like this tend to pop up as the political climate grows more intense.

But the political debacle in reality is simply that, while some readers want to turn their brains off and forget all the world’s worries in reading, many others argue that doing so disregards plenty of what books have to offer.