Burge Residence Hall, UI Health Care North Liberty Campus set to see renovations following regents’ approval

AMES — The Iowa Board of Regents requested approval of four projects at the University of Iowa and UI Health Care respectively at their meeting held at Iowa State University Wednesday.

UI Health Care received approval to move forward with projects including building out shell space at the the hospital’s North Liberty campus, modernizing 14 downtown operating rooms, renovating the John Pappajohn Pavilion surgical pathology lab, and relocating air handling units in the Roy Carver Pavilion to improve airflow and efficiency.

UI was also granted permission to renovate the bathrooms in Burge Residence Hall which opened in 1957 and houses 922 residents,, making it one of the oldest dorms on campus.

Burge Residence Hall restroom renovations

UI requested approval to replace 20 community-style bathrooms with pod-style bathrooms across the six levels of Burge Residence Hall to match other residence halls including Hillcrest, Slater, and Stanley.

The project will cost an estimated $20.3 million and would be funded through University Housing Renewal. Over $2 million will be in deferred maintenance, meaning that money will go toward repairs or upkeep previously postponed.

UI Senior Vice President and University Architect Rod Lehnertz said Burge was built is the second largest residence hall on the UI campus. He added that because Burge is so popular, it needs to remain functional, which requires new pod-style restrooms and upgraded plumbing.

“Part of this is student life and the Housing and Dining’s continued effort to keep our residence halls modernized,” he said.

Lehnertz said the project will take five summers to deliver, starting with construction in different phases to maximize the amount of work construction can do when students aren’t on campus.

UI Health Care’s North Liberty shell space

UI Health Care requested permission to proceed with project planning to build out all shell space projects at its North Liberty campus.

According to UI Health Care, the total cost of the project is between $19 million to $25 million and would be funded by UI Health Care Earnings and Equity.

Lehnertz said the shell space was originally built for future development and expansion as needed.

“In this case, we would be primarily doing a fit out of much needed based on the turnout of patients and surgery requests at that site for operating suites, support spaces related.” he said. “But this is permission to proceed. So we will bring a firm budget back to the Board of Regents as this is done.”

UI Health Care downtown operating room modernization

UI Health Care also requested approval of the schematic design to renovate 14 operating rooms on the second level of UI Health Care Medical Center Downtown, which is located on Market Street. The estimated $9.57 million budget would be funded by UI Health Care Earnings.

Over $7 million in deferred maintenance would be removed through this project, according to UI Health Care.

Lehnertz said the estimated timing of the project would be between January 2026 and spring 2027.

“It was a part of the building that really needed to be updated for us to operate it as we would need to upon approval by the board,” he said. “We will advance toward bidding and construction of the project.”

John Pappajohn Pavilion grossing laboratory renovation

The surgical pathology lab suite, including the chemical storage and fellows’ offices in John Pappajohn Pavilion was put before the regents for renovations. The budget for this project is $6.05 million funded by UI Health Care Earnings.

This includes upgrades to the surgical lab suite designed to enhance efficiency and increase capacity. The current 11 grossing stations will be replaced with 13 vented stations equipped with plumbing and internal power, along with space for two additional benches to allow for future expansion.

As hospitals work to support the growing needs of Iowans, Lehnertz said these renovations will overall modernize the labs and create greater efficiencies throughout.

The project is estimated to start in spring 2026 and be completed in spring 2027.

Roy Carver Pavilion helipad modifications

Air handling units 18 and 19 in Roy Carver Pavilion were requested to be relocated Wednesday. The relocation project will move the outdoor air intakes for these units from the Level 8 mechanical room to a new location designed to improve airflow and system performance.

This upgrade will enhance ventilation and temperature control for the support areas on the 5th and 6th floors, ensuring more reliable and efficient operation. The $4.9 million project will be funded through UI Health Care Earnings.

Lehnertz said this project has come of need due to recent evaluation of unique weather and wind systems that can occur.

“When we have take offs of the helipad from the helipad or helicopters, there can be back draft into the air handling systems,” he said. “This is a project that will refine that system and put more modernized but also better positioned air handling units to avoid this unique situation where the either taking off or landing helicopters with winds in a certain direction.”

The project will begin in spring 2026 and is estimated to end in spring 2027.