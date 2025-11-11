State panel projects Iowa revenue to drop $800 million in fiscal 2026

Iowa’s general revenue is projected to drop 9 percent, or around $800 million, in fiscal year 2026, according to recent projections by the Iowa Revenue Estimating Conference. The October projections are 4.7 percent, or $375 million, lower than the March forecasts by the panel.

University of Iowa economics professor Anne Villamil attributes the drop to a variety of factors, including both state and federal tax cuts, along with statewide economic instability. At a federal level, this includes increased tax deductions for those 65 and older from the “One Big Beautiful Bill Act” signed by President Donald Trump on July 4.

The 3.8 percent flat income tax rate, signed into law in May 2024 by Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, went into effect on July 1. Villamil said it will hurt state revenue, because there will be less tax dollars coming into the state.

Iowa Rep. Dave Jacoby, D-Coralville, said state financial struggles are in part, but not entirely, due to tax cuts, such as the new flat income tax rate. Jacoby said he is one of the few state Democrats who support flat tax rates, as they bring certainty to Iowans with stable income but are ineffective in a time of mass layoffs and economic instability.

“A certain part of that reduction is indeed due to tax cuts that Iowans deserve,” Jacoby said. “What [Republicans] didn’t anticipate was such a poor economy, thousands of layoffs, and the fact that people in Iowa are still not earning at the levels that they should be compared to other states.”

According to the World Population Review, as of 2024, Iowa ranks 39 out of 50 states in average annual income, a dollar amount of $58,350.

Iowa Rep. Timi Brown Powers, D-Waterloo, criticized the Republican-led effort to cut taxes across the state and noted Iowa will have to dip into reserve funds, which contain nearly $900 million, and eventually the Taxpayer Relief Fund, to offset declining revenue.

“[Republicans] really are talking out of both sides of their mouth when they say they want to save taxpayers’ money when they’re recklessly going to have to spend it to make ends meet,” Brown Powers said.

Iowa’s “rainy day” funds

Reserve funds are used to maintain stability and cover budget shortfalls in the state, while the Taxpayer Relief Fund is a taxpayer-funded pool set aside when annual state tax revenue exceeds what was estimated in a given fiscal year.

Iowa Rep. Gary Mohr, R-Bettendorf, chairman of the Iowa House Appropriations Committee, said in a statement to The Daily Iowan that Republicans knew the 3.8 percent flat tax rate would lead to a revenue decrease, which would require use of the relief fund.

“When we delivered much-needed tax relief to Iowans last year, we knew we would need to tap into our very healthy Taxpayer Relief Fund to manage the decline in revenue,” Mohr said in the statement. “The decision was made intentionally because Iowans were desperate for immediate relief from former President Biden’s failed economic policies.”

Mohr said dipping into the relief fund was planned when the flat tax legislation was passed, but other factors, such as no tax on tips and overtime — a federal tax code passed in the “One Big, Beautiful Bill Act” and automatically adopted by the state of Iowa — are also impacting the state revenue. Mohr said the state is plenty prepared to cover the difference made by the decline.

“We have over $6 billion in cash on hand, and our reserve funds are at their statutory maximums,” Mohr said in the statement to the DI. “Iowa is in a better position than most states to handle any economic uncertainties because of Iowa House Republicans’ responsible approach to budgeting over the past decade.”

Jacoby said the reserve money the state has been spending to offset declining revenue includes funds allocated by former President Joe Biden for economic relief during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Current Governor [Reynolds] and [Republicans] misused the funds to cover their mistakes,” Jacoby said in a statement to the DI.

Brown Powers said if revenue continues to drop as projected, the state will have to use $671 million from the relief fund by fiscal year 2027 to maintain the “status quo.”

Effects of declining revenue on the state budget

Jacoby said the dropping revenue will result in a nearly $1 million dollar drop in the state budget for fiscal year 2027. The Iowa budget is $9.4 billion for fiscal year 2026, which began Oct. 1 and runs through Sept. 26, 2026.

Brown Powers said nonprofits and Medicaid users will feel the negative impacts of subsequent state budget cuts. She said mental health programs in Black Hawk County, located an hour and a half northwest of Iowa City, have recently laid off 28 employees due to decreased funding — a number which Brown Powers expects to grow with additional cuts.

“The [Black Hawk County] Community Outreach Program has a waiting list of 70 people who need help that can’t get it, and they’ve had to reduce their programming outreach altogether,” Brown Powers said. “What I’m afraid people don’t realize is this has a direct connection to someone in your community.”

Brown Powers said state programs, such as the new Behavioral Health Service System, which went into effect on July 1 after Gov. Reynolds signed the bill into law in March 2024 looks good “on paper” but will be ineffective due to budget reductions caused by revenue drops.

Both Jacoby and Brown Powers said education savings accounts, or ESAs, which provide taxpayer funds to families for private education expenses, not only play a role in the decreasing revenue, but present a cost needing reduction to prevent other budget cuts. For the 2025-26 school year, Iowa is projected to spend nearly $350 million on the education savings accounts. There is $3.9 billion allocated to the K-12 public school system for fiscal year 2026.

Jacoby said vouchers have been the only “unlimited line item” in the state budget in his 20 years of service — meaning there is no set cap on funding for the program. This is due to fluctuations in the number of students who apply for vouchers on a yearly basis.

A “soft” economy

Villamil said economic factors, such as a reduction in Gross Domestic Product, or GDP, rising unemployment rates, and slow or loss of economic growth all play a part in the declining revenue, and the Iowa economy as a whole is “soft,” meaning it is slowing down.

She said economic problems are not unique to Iowa and referenced research by Mark Zandi, a renowned economist from Moody’s Analytics, a leading provider of economic research, which names 22 states that are either experiencing recession or “slowing down.”

According to an annual report from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, Iowa moved from 49th to 27th for GDP growth in 2024. Iowa GDP decreased 6.1 percent in quarter one, but rebounded 3.7 percent in quarter two of this year.

Villamil said agricultural factors, such as low commodity prices, which includes the price of raw materials, such as oil or wheat, play into decreasing revenue because of its economic impact. She said commodity prices vary over time, and prices have come down in recent years in what she called a “cyclical phenomenon.”

She said the trade war will also harm state revenue, particularly in Iowa, due to increasing prices for fertilizer and the loss of soybean exports to China.

“If sectors like agriculture and manufacturing are hurt by these higher input prices due to tariffs, which are increases in their costs, they may hire less people or lay people off, and that is going to feed back into lower individual income tax revenues in Iowa,” Villamil said.