Q&A | Iowa women’s wrestler Reese Larramendy discusses favorite wrestling move, her greatest accomplishment, and dream concert.

The Daily Iowan: What is your favorite wrestling move?

Reese Larramendy: My favorite move is a low single. That was one of the first shots that I learned when I was younger, and the one that I absolutely fell in love with. I’ve been evolving that move since I was 7 or 8 years old, and I still hit it to this day.

If you could have any superpower, what would it be and why?

I think speed because if I can get things done faster, that gives me more time, and time is something you can’t buy.

What is your favorite restaurant in Iowa City?

30hop. I really like that restaurant. They have really good burgers, and I like the atmosphere, the vibes. They’re really supportive of the Hawkeyes, too.

What’s your favorite holiday?

My favorite holiday is Christmas because it’s a really big holiday for Christians and celebrates the birth of Jesus. I also just love wintertime in general, so Christmas is my favorite.

What is the greatest accomplishment of your life?

Getting baptized.

What is your dream concert?

BTS for sure.

What made you choose Iowa?

There are two things. One was the fact that this is a wrestling state, and Hawkeye fans are incredible, and they love the sport. I love the sport, and they share the same energy, so that was my biggest reason. Also, the coaching staff — being able to be coached by someone like Clarissa Chun, a two-time Olympic bronze medalist. She’s been to where I want to go, and I knew I could trust her, and I love all the coaches and the dynamics.

Who is someone you look up to the most and why?

I’d say Helen Maroulis, because she’s been my mentor for a long time. I was able to meet her when I was 7 or 8 years old, and she mentored me a lot — and her being the first ever Olympic champion for USA wrestling, and just her mindset, her belief in God, everything.

What is the dumbest way you’ve injured yourself?

She’s gonna kill me for this, but I was at [Wyoming] Seminary with Kennedy [Blades], I fell on the floor, and Kennedy didn’t see me. She went to shut a door and slammed my head in between the door and the wall, and I got concussed.