Places to look for on your next study crawl

Midterm season has officially wrapped up, and for some of us, this time is a period of mourning for our fallen grades.

Alas, life goes on — and so does the workload. Yes, midterms may be over, but that just means we turn the corner to face the biggest beast of all ­— final exams. As daunting as it may seem, finals can actually be used as a method to save a class grade after the beating it took from the midterm — or preserve it: for those of you who came out on top.

However, for this to ring true, some of you seriously need to lock in and change those study habits. But don’t you fret, there can be more to studying than just locking yourself in a room for hours and grinding Quizlet.

Exchange those bar crawls for a more productive, similarly fashioned way of academic cramming — study crawls! A study crawl consists of swapping your work location, whether it be a café, library, or other spot, throughout the course of your studying, with the hope that it’ll bore you far less than sitting in one spot for hours and spacing off.

A good start to your study crawl could be Kindred Coffee, a spacious, ambient coffee shop with a variety of caffeinated drinks and delicious pastries. Starting your crawl with some fuel, whether with a coffee, tea, croissant, or anything else they have to offer, could be the key to getting a good jump on this studious activity.

Aeja Sundseth, a barista at Kindred Coffee, urges you to order the espresso tonic with candied orange, a personal favorite and fun way to get your energy up.

After the scenery becomes stale, you finish your drink, and you’ve completed a sufficient chunk of studying or schoolwork, it’s time to move on. Lucky for you, Midnight Coffee is practically right across the street and is another favorite among University of Iowa students.

Every location holds a robust menu of varied snack options. Vibes alone may be enough to keep you studying efficiently, but fueling up is important to keep the crawl going long term. Midnight Coffee offers a particularly popular menu.

With another large menu featuring a variety of drinks and pastries, Midnight Coffee also offers delicious sandwiches and bagels, a substantial source of brain food, and a sufficient way to keep the gears turning.

Sydney Rayl, a barista at Midnight Coffee, recommends the elderberry hibiscus iced tea or seasonal “chaider” with their popular breakfast sandwich or pasteries.

Upon wrapping up business at Midnight, it’s time to lace up your walking shoes and crawl over to the Tippie College of Business. Now, there are definitely pros and cons to this spot — Tippie has a spacious study hub, is accessible to all students, hosts many quiet spots and personal places to work, and even has a Starbucks located inside.

On the flip side, almost everyone knows about this place and takes full advantage of what it has to offer. This commonly makes it hard to find an open space.

However, if Tippie doesn’t work out, don’t worry; there’s another place with plenty of quiet study places, accessibility to all students, and another campus Starbucks — the UI Main Library.

In addition to the first-floor work stations and tables, the library offers a special option people tend to be less aware of. If you ask for a private room key at the front desk, you’ll unlock access to a small, private room on the fourth floor, a perfect way to grind out the last bit of your work.

Several more incredible coffee shops and study spaces are available in Iowa City. The campus is your oyster. A study crawl can consist of any location you want it to — a stress-reducing build-your-own adventure for your studying.