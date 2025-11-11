Opinion | Left out: ‘Handism’ is real

A couple of years ago, I walked in on my left-handed mother attempting to cut a strip of fabric with right-handed scissors and silently cursing to herself. “We live in a world designed by right-handed people,” she told me bitterly.

I, myself, am right-handed, so although I sympathized with her struggles, her contempt did feel a little dramatic. Sure, I recognize life is undoubtedly harder for left-handed people, but the way my mother –– and several other left-handed people I’ve met –– describe their struggles makes it sound as if they’re more discriminated against than they are. Still, this made me realize how the world quietly favors the majority.

Earlier this year, Psychology Today published an article with data suggesting only 10.6 percent of the world’s population is left-handed. This, technically, qualifies lefthandedness as a minority.

Like other minorities, left-handed people’s existence as a marginal member of society leaves them in a position to be improperly accommodated by governments, companies, and even the people around them. This is seen most often in machines/equipment designed by right-handed people, ranging from items as small as scissors and notebooks to objects as large as doors and power saws.

Should left-handed people be taken seriously as a minority, then? Well, yes, they should be taken seriously, but the classification of “minority” does hold many long-standing connotations that aren’t exactly applicable to them. These struggles are about oversight, not necessarily oppression.

Left-handed people, for instance, have never been refused entrance to locations or been told who they can and can’t marry. As far as minorities go, left-handed people might, arguably, have the most in common with disabled people. However, according to The Law Offices of Bemis, Roach, & Reed, left-handed people cannot legally be considered disabled, and as such shouldn’t be placed in the same conversation. Left-handed people, for all intents and purposes, are in a category all their own.

In the aforementioned Psychology Today article, the term “handism” is repeatedly used to refer to discrimination made against left-handed people. It’s a handy –– pun not intended –– term, yet when placed against the other -isms, i.e., racism, sexism, ableism, handism is a considerably less egregious issue.

This, admittedly, is coming from the point of view of someone in the majority. I did, however, reach out to University of Iowa professor Stephen Voyce, who agreed handism is a relatively small concern.

“Although it may create a mild annoyance when using a can opener or a pair of scissors, being left-handed can also have advantages in other contexts,” he said. “Many sports, for example. Four of the last seven presidents were or are left-handed. So, I think we’re doing OK.”

Granted, Voyce is only one example. As an English professor, he may not experience the same issues as, say, a left-handed carpenter who deals with right-handed power tools daily. I’ve even heard of higher-ups in the art department complaining about the frustrations they’ve had with right-oriented art equipment.

Should we be working to address this problem and solve it? Well, unless you’re a carpenter, I’m inclined to say no. As aggravating as it must be to deal with handism, there are other issues worth addressing more promptly. You can be concerned about more than one thing at once, to be sure, but I’m not sure that being left-handed should be at the top of the list.

Although left-handed people don’t have the storied, harrowing histories other minority groups have, and their discrimination is far less extreme, it is still important to recognize that privilege comes in all shapes and sizes. Things many of us take for granted are much harder for many others to grapple with.

So, if you’re right-handed, the next time you find yourself cutting something with your perfectly usable pair of scissors, take a second to remember my poor mother and all the inconveniences you’ve avoided over the years.