Kennedy Blades and Kylie Welker eye title defense as headliners of Iowa women’s wrestling

Iowa women’s wrestling is entering its third season as a program, but the Hawkeyes are already returning two powerhouses to the roster. After undefeated records last season, including a combined 13-0 against ranked opponents, fourth-years Kennedy Blades and Kylie Welker look to defend their respective titles and enhance a young program.

“I think I’m going to try to continue to keep the ball rolling,” Welker said. “I set the bar for myself, and a big thing we talk [about] at Iowa is being above the standard.”

While Welker, 180 pounds, and Blades, 160 pounds, don’t compete in the same weight class, the pair often battle in practice, which for Welker only raises her personal standards.

“We push each other in ways that I haven’t really gotten pushed by a female partner in the past,” Welker said. “Just to have that competitiveness in this room has really been able to help both of us. It’s been great.”

For her part, Blades praised Welker as an amazing teammate, also noting how the two strengthen each other through practice.

“Kylie is an amazing partner,” Blades said. “She’s an awesome wrestler, and it’s great to have her as a teammate. The fact that she’s a little bigger than me, it’s perfect for her to work on her speed, technique, strength, and it’s great for me to work on my strengths.”

Blades and Welker share a Midwest background. The elder Blades hails from Chicago while Welker’s roots lie up north in Franksville, Wisconsin. Last month, Welker returned from Serbia after winning her second consecutive U23 World Championship. Iowa head coach Clarissa Chun offered similar praise of Welker, who has eyes on the future.

During her press conference at the team’s media day, Chun said Welker prides herself on dissatisfaction. A collegiate national title or gold medals at the World Championship are in the past. What remains is more hardware, such as a medal in the 2028 Olympics hosted in Los Angeles.

Chun, who was announced as the program’s first head coach on Nov. 18, 2021, took the opportunity during her press conference at women’s wrestling media day to shout out Welker’s growth and determination.

“She’s just one that loves wrestling so much that she wants to get better, so she’s going to continue to grow and develop,” Chun said.

Chun cited Blades as one of the team’s superpowers but said the synergy between the two champions creates an effective, beneficial dynamic for the program. She joked fans would pay the price of admission to watch the duo spar in practice.

“Having those two in the room together only helps themselves, each other, elevate in a room and an environment when they’re continuously trying to get better,” Chun said.

The relationship between two of the program’s returning veterans seems to have served largely as a positive for a still-growing program and sport. The pair are set to defend their titles on their home turf at Xtream Arena in Coralville in March 2026. The event marks the first women’s wrestling national championship sanctioned by the NCAA.

Blades’ wrestling journey took her across the country to Pennsylvania, where she competed at Wyoming Seminary Prep. After graduation in 2022, she enrolled at Arizona State, but the school didn’t offer women’s wrestling, so she trained with an outside club. At home, Blades is now not only closer to home but also the centerpiece for her sports’ future.

“I really didn’t expect it to be so soon in the sense of me being able to actually compete in it,” Blades said. “That’s just super exciting. I’ve always watched the NCAA growing up, especially wrestling. Getting an NCAA title is going to be super exciting. The best part is that it’s in Iowa, so it’s just all falling into place.”