Iowa’s rural hospitals brace for impacts from Medicaid changes

Grace Nelson, a third-year University of Iowa student from Sioux City, Iowa, was diagnosed with spinal muscular atrophy at 18 months old and has been a powered wheelchair user since she was 3.

Nelson uses a personal care attendant for 14 to 18 hours a day, seven days a week — a program paid for through a Medicaid waiver to cover the home health care service.

Having an attendant is what makes it possible for Nelson to attend the UI and remain active on campus.

“Having to reduce those hours would be a huge detriment, and would not allow me to get to class, my extracurriculars, or get to my job,” Nelson said. “Reducing those hours would have a huge negative impact on my life, because I am so busy — I’m so involved on campus that those hours I do have, I need them.”

However, Nelson worries she may be forced to reduce the number of hours she has an attendant, or have that number capped, after congressional Republicans made significant changes to Medicaid in the reconciliation package passed by a Republican-controlled Congress earlier this year and signed into law by President Donald Trump on July 4.

All six members of Iowa’s congressional delegation voted for the bill, and some were on key committees that drafted the changes to Medicaid.

The “One Big Beautiful Bill Act” makes drastic changes to the public health insurance program that could push Iowa medical providers that accept Medicaid to the brink, as they see an increase in uninsured patients, a decrease in Medicaid payments, and provisions allowing states to levy taxes on providers

All together, the changes spell a massive shift for the public insurance program that serves more than 70 million low-income and disabled Americans and over 500,000 Iowans. The changes are expected to reduce federal health care spending by $1 trillion over a decade — $9 billion just in Iowa — to pay for nearly $4 trillion in tax cuts enshrined in the reconciliation bill.

This is coupled with $50 billion in funding meant to transform rural health care over the next five years, which Iowa has already applied for, and rural health care experts say doesn’t make up for the massive changes to the public insurance program.

The changes are expected to send shockwaves through every corner of the health care sector. Still, they are expected to ravage rural hospitals, which rely on Medicaid reimbursement and already operate on razor-thin margins.

Threats of cuts have landed two Iowa hospitals on a list of hospitals at risk of closure. MercyOne Newton Medical Center and Manning Regional Healthcare Center are at the most immediate risk of closure due to negative operating margins and high Medicaid populations, respectively, according to the University of North Carolina’s Cecil G. Sheps Center for Health Services Research.

The biggest hit to Iowa’s rural hospitals comes from provisions in the “One Big Beautiful Bill Act” that would cap the rates states set for provider reimbursement at 100 percent of the published Medicare rate, which is often much lower than the rates paid by commercial payers.

The law also prohibits states from increasing “provider taxes,” a type of tax that states can charge medical providers to make up part of the state share for Medicaid spending, resulting in more federal match funding flowing to the state.

Together, it spells fewer Medicaid dollars flowing to rural hospitals.

Changes to Medicaid reimbursement could be the death knell for some rural hospitals

Changes to the limits on state-directed payments and provider taxes are expected to result in a $340 billion reduction in federal Medicaid spending and account for the largest portion of the decrease in spending among the nearly $1 trillion spending cuts, according to a Kaiser Family Foundation (KFF) Study on the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office estimate of the

bill’s effects.

The program is a lifeline for rural hospitals and was started in 2016, so states can direct state Medicaid administrators to pay more to certain providers like rural and critical access hospitals, to ensure rural hospitals can continue to provide critical access to services, said Keith Mueller, the director of the Rural Health Policy Research Institute and professor of health management and policy at the University of Iowa’s College of Public Health.

Mueller said the program has become a key revenue source for rural hospitals that operate on tight margins and often serve communities with a high percentage of the population insured by Medicaid.

The State Directed Payments program allowed states to set reimbursement rates at the average commercial rate under a 2024 Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services regulation, which is much higher than those published by Medicaid. The “One Big Beautiful Bill Act” strips that regulation from federal guidelines.

Chris Mitchell, the president and CEO of the Iowa Hospital Association, said these changes will result in uncertainty for many rural hospitals’ futures.

“They want to be focused on delivering health care, providing access to high-quality care in communities all across the state,” Mitchell said. “Additional cuts to the level that were passed in the Big, Beautiful Bill certainly threaten that.”

Before the state-directed payment program, providers had not seen an increase in Medicaid reimbursement rates for 13 years, despite the continued skyrocketing cost of providing care. This left rural providers in a bind, and the state-directed payment program has been “a lifeline for rural health,” said Knoxville Hospitals and Clinics CEO Kevin Kincaid.

“Right now, there just doesn’t seem to be much of an appetite to fix the fundamental problem of just paying appropriately in the first place,” Kincaid said. “So what we’re kind of stuck in is these legislative technical fixes, which become very complicated.”

The reconciliation bill grandfathers agreements that hospitals have with state Medicaid administrators until 2028, when the rates will decrease by 10 percent every year until they reach published Medicaid rates.

Kincaid said once those hit reductions begin, it will result in a massive hemorrhaging of revenue for Iowa’s hospitals. Knoxville, which has relatively stable finances, receives 35 percent of its revenue from Medicaid — a reduction in that percentage could jeopardize services.

“Directed payments are a really, really big deal for Iowa hospitals, especially rural hospitals,” Kincaid said. “We essentially have three years to kind of get ready for a massive decrease in the funding Iowa hospitals receive.”

The reconciliation bill also limits states’ ability to increase provider taxes, which states have leveraged to bring more Medicaid dollars into the state from federal matching funds.

This decrease in revenue could spell the end for some of Iowa’s rural hospitals, like Newton’s hospital, which has had negative patient care margins and overall margins for the past three out of four years, according to data from the Center for Healthcare Quality and Payment Reform.

However, Newton’s hospital isn’t the only one at risk. In fact, most rural hospitals operate on tight margins, where a sudden decrease in revenue, such as those expected after the reduction in state-directed payments, could force them to shut down.

MercyOne did not respond to a request for comment from The Daily Iowan.

Even urban hospitals are not exempt from the bill’s impacts, with the University of Iowa Healthcare, one of the largest providers in Iowa, rethinking the scope and size of large capital projects aimed at increasing capacity.

In August, UIHC announced it would delay the construction of a massive inpatient tower and reevaluate its facilities master plan as it expects revenue to shrink due to changes to the Medicaid program. The inpatient tower was billed as expanding UIHC’s

In addition to decreasing revenue from patients covered by Medicaid, hospitals are wrangling with work requirements, more frequent eligibility redeterminations, and the expiration of enhanced ACA tax credits — all of which will increase uncompensated care at hospitals across Iowa, and hit rural hospitals the hardest.

Uncompensated care expected to increase as cuts to Medicaid, ACA take effect

Adding work requirements for Medicaid eligibility is expected to result in a $326 billion reduction in federal spending, making it the second largest bucket of changes to Medicaid under the reconciliation bill, according to KFF.

The provision is expected to take effect Jan. 1, 2027, and require able-bodied — or those without a disability preventing them from working — adult beneficiaries between the ages of 19 and 64 to work for at least 80 hours per month. The law also requires certain adults, including parents with children under 18, disabled adults, and those who are medically frail, to be exempt from the requirements.

U.S. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, R-Iowa, who sits on the House Committee on Energy and Commerce, which crafted the House version of Medicaid changes, said that the work requirements would “strengthen the system to make sure Medicaid is sustainable and focused on the people it was created to serve.”

“This bill enhances oversight and ensures taxpayer resources are going to those who truly need them, not waste, fraud, and abuse,” Miller-Meeks said in a statement to the DI.

In 2024, there were 817 Medicaid fraud convictions in the U.S. out of 13,528 investigations, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General. In Iowa, there were 239 fraud investigations and only 10 convictions.

U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, who sits on the Senate Finance Committee, which crafted the Senate version of Medicaid cuts, said the bill prioritizes Medicaid for Americans and saves the program.

“Despite orchestrated efforts to mischaracterize our program integrity measures with fearmongering and misinformation, the Senate took a big step to save Medicaid for people the program is intended to serve,” Grassley said in a July 3 statement.

According to the Congressional Budget Office, work requirements and other changes to Medicaid will result in 5.2 million Americans losing access to coverage through Medicaid by 2034.

Mueller, the UI professor, said the work requirements are not effective when implemented at the state level and instead result in a loss of coverage.

“A lot of the people who are no longer eligible are actually working,” Mueller, the UI professor, said of Arkansas’s work requirements. Instead, Mueller said, the administrative barriers to coverage and proving that you are working often result in losing coverage. Arkansas got a waiver to implement work requirements in the first Trump administration and later ended them because of the effects.

The law also requires states to redetermine a beneficiary’s eligibility twice a year if they qualify based on income, and at least once a year if they qualify based on age.

Additionally, the reconciliation package did not include an extension of enhanced Affordable Care Act, or ACA, tax credits that offset the high cost of federal marketplace plans. Tax credits for those making less than 400 percent of the federal poverty level remain, but enhanced credits have expired and lie at the center of the battle over federal health care spending that has resulted in the longest shutdown in American history.

Without the enhanced tax credits — tax credits passed in the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 and which expired on Nov. 1 — and already increasing premiums, the average consumer can expect the price of their plans to skyrocket, Mueller said.

This will result in fewer people finding coverage through the marketplace, and in turn, lead to an increase in the uninsured rate, which can be detrimental to critical access hospitals in areas with high rates of uninsured individuals.

According to America’s Health Rankings by the United Health Foundation, Iowa has an uninsured population of 5.5 percent. Those Iowans often delay routine care, preventive care, and seeking care for minor medical issues until it becomes an emergency, which costs patients and hospitals much more to treat than minor issues, Mueller said.

“When they do reach a situation where they absolutely need it, they end up, oftentimes, in the hospital emergency room, and if it’s any kind of life-threatening condition, the hospital admits them as an inpatient,” Mueller said. “Now you’ve got a hospital charge that won’t get paid in full because they’re uncompensated.”

Hospitals are required by law to treat anyone who comes to them for emergency care and give them life-saving measures. However, the costs of treating uninsured patients end up being transferred via increased prices to insured patients.

“Hospitals have to eat part of those costs, and that shows up in uncompensated care, and those costs ended up being passed through to folks that do have insurance,” Mitchell said. “It’s frankly, death by a 1,000 cuts.”

Kincaid said he understands the value of work and believes everyone who can should work, but he worries about people who are eligible but will struggle to meet the new work requirements.

“On the surface, that sounds very reasonable, and seems to make a lot of sense,” Kincaid said. “Now you’ve got the actual implementation

of that.”

However, Kincaid said he is working with the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services to prevent people who are truly eligible for Medicaid from losing coverage.

The Iowa Department of Health and Human Services did not respond to a request for comment from the DI.

Rural hospitals and experts look forward to seeing how the $50 billion dedicated to rural health transformation, included in the reconciliation bill, will help prepare rural hospitals for the cuts to come.

State looks to revamp rural health care with federal grant, passed with cuts

Gov. Kim Reynolds announced Nov. 5 that Iowa has submitted its grant application for the Rural Health Transformation Fund, which, if fully funded, would bring $1 billion in funds to Iowa over five years to improve the state’s rural health system.

The grant is expected to expand the state’s “hub-and-spoke” model of care, which concentrates complex care in urban centers connected to rural providers that deliver community-based care.

The “Healthy Hometowns” program would accomplish this through six key initiatives, according to a news release announcing the grant application. These include:

Expanding the hub-and-spoke model through investments in telehealth, medical equipment, and care for uninsured Iowans

Recruiting health professionals to serve in rural areas through incentives

Increasing access to cancer screening and treatment, and forming hubs dedicated to cancer treatment

Co-locating providers for coordinated care across disciplines

Ensuring seamless access to health records across the state to support continuity of care

Bringing care directly to rural residents through mobile health services and health transportation

Mueller said he is excited to see what the funding can do; however, he doesn’t like that it is attached to the drastic cuts to Medicaid and that the program does not make up for the $1 trillion reduction in federal healthcare spending.

“We have the opportunity to redesign services with a focus on what we need to provide locally, like primary care, in ways we can do that better with some workforce recruitment and retention improvement,” Mueller said. “Again, this is not a one-for-one trade-off to any provider, whether it’s the hospital, the clinic, the long-term care facility, but it’s thinking about access to services in the rural community.”

Mueller said the funds are not enough to bridge the gap, and many rural providers won’t be able to sustain with the cuts to Medicaid. Eventually, he said, Iowa could see some hospitals reduce services and lay off staff, some even could close their doors.

“There’s no easy answer here,” Mueller said.