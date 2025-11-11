Heartlanders goalie William Rousseau brings championship legacy to Iowa

William Rousseau was born and raised in Trois-Rivieres, Quebec, a town of about 150,000 people located a few hours away from Montreal.

If that is not enough to get someone into the game of hockey, William’s grandfather, Bobby Rousseau, won four Stanley Cup championships during a 15-year career in the NHL.

“I’m able to set my standards higher because I know he’s done it and is in the family,” Rousseau said. “He talked all about his Stanley Cups and the crazy stories he had, so it’s been good motivation for me.”

Rousseau brought his rich background of hockey to the Iowa Heartlanders, where he has already earned an ECHL mid-season All-Star award, goalie of the month, and an AHL contract with the Iowa Wild.

From the age of 6, Rousseau was introduced to the sport of hockey and began his playing career as a forward for Trois-Rivieres. A few years later at 8, Rousseau made the decision to become a goaltender.

“I mean, I couldn’t skate that well and wasn’t the fastest guy on the ice, so I just stuck to the paint in the crease,” Rousseau said.

Rousseau got his start in the QMJHL for the Quebec Remparts, where he was coached by Hall of Fame goaltender Patrick Roy, who also won four Stanley Cup championships in his illustrious career, including two with Montreal.

“I was lucky enough to get the chance to play for him, and he gave me a lot of good advice to work on my game,” Rousseau said.

Since signing with Iowa two years ago, Rousseau has been spending time with both the Heartlanders and the Iowa Wild in Des Moines. The 22-year-old made three appearances for the Wild last season and earned a 0.921 save percentage.

“The shots are harder, and the guys are faster, so you have to be on your game all the time,” Rousseau said. “Even with the Landers, you have to play like you’re in Des Moines because the ECHL is a great league, too.”

This is Rousseau’s third season on the team, but it is the first for head coach Chuck Weber. Rousseau said Weber saw the work ethic in this team and has done a good job bringing in more skill.

“It’s just a matter of time where everybody buys into the same competition level that we got to bring every night,” Rousseau said. “We have to bring our A game every night, finish our hits, and the goals are going to come.”

The Heartlanders opened the season with a pedestrian 3-4-1 start and rank in the middle of the Western Division standings behind the first place Fort Wayne Komets — a Komets squad that came into Xtream Arena and swept the Landers two weeks ago.

While the losses left a sour taste in Iowa’s mouth, Rousseau said the Heartlanders need to learn from it and move on.

“We looked at the videos of the games, and now we need to move forward,” Rousseau said. “We got two big games against Cincinnati, and then we got Toledo, who are always good. Hopefully we get back to 0.500 here and go from there.”