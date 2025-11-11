The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

DITV Arts & Culture: A Greek Classic Premiers

Argonautica is a Greek Classic following Jason and the Golden Fleece.
Annika Perez, DITV Arts & Culture
November 11, 2025
