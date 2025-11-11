‘Bugonia’ is a disappointing outing from one of the most interesting filmmakers working today

Yorgos Lanthimos’ third film in three years, “Bugonia,” is about what you would expect from the director at this point. For fans of the filmmaker’s signature darkly comic, bleak sensibility, it’s sure to deliver. I was left wanting more.

“Bugonia” is a remake of the 2003 South Korean film “Save the Green Planet!” but updates the satirical material to send up contemporary corporate culture and environmental dread. Jesse Plemons stars as Teddy, a middle-aged guy working a grueling warehouse job who has been beaten down by the world to the point he feels he has nothing left.

In response to his grief and unfair treatment from the people in power at his job, he kidnaps Michelle Fuller, a famous CEO of a major corporation. Emma Stone plays Michelle, marking her fourth collaboration with Lanthimos, and is the absolute standout as she brings the perfect tone-deaf elitist attitude to her capitalist character.

Teddy and his cousin spring a trap outside Michelle’s modernist nightmare house, full of floor-to-ceiling windows and annoying rich-person furniture, and shave her hair. They do this because they fear Michelle uses her hair to contact her Andromedan mothership and hail the destruction of the Earth.

It’s a wild setup, and Stone actually shaved her head for the role, but I thought the opening was the peak of the film. The first act dedicates a lot of time to developing Teddy’s psyche. He’s a grieving man in search of something to believe in, so rattled by his mother’s cancer diagnosis, he searches for someone to blame.

At one point, when Teddy is talking with Michelle, he explains he’s been a member of online leftist, communist, alt-right, and independent groups but still hasn’t found a cause he can believe in. But once he discovers the Andromedan conspiracy, claiming humanoid aliens have been infiltrating the planet for centuries, he finally believes in something.

The last act of “Bugonia,” however, reveals Teddy’s beliefs may be for naught. I won’t spoil the final few scenes of the film, as they were among the few moments of the film that actually made me light up, but the unlikely place this story ends up reframes everything before it.

It’s just a shame everything before it feels completely unengaging. There is a solid 40 minute span within “Bugonia,” between the inciting kidnapping and resolution, where I felt completely detached from the drama.

Lanthimos is known for his distant, nihilistic filmmaking in which characters are tormented and put through agonizing situations for the twisted pleasure of the audience. This is a style that works wonderfully for me in “The Killing of a Sacred Deer” and “Kinds of Kindness,” two of Lanthimos’ most dramatically bleak films.

These films find empathy for its characters in the apathy of the filmmaking, with dry performances and wide shots, as if Lanthimos is physically keeping the audience from getting attached to his subjects. It’s the more overtly empathetic stories that I feel do not match the director’s style. Perhaps it’s a preference, but when “Bugonia” spent a majority of its runtime painting Teddy and his manipulated cousin Don in a sympathetic light, I lost interest.

The film ends up landing in the middle of Lanthimos’ nihilistic sensibility and the humanistic hope he frequently injects in his films. For a concept as tense as this, I found myself constantly wanting to either push in on the conflict for a more traditional propulsive thriller or completely detach, as is common in the filmmaker’s other work.

Despite my preference for Lanthimos’ nastier movies, I did still have a fun time with “Bugonia.” The film looks gorgeous, and the music makes for an entertaining viewing, even if the material felt lackluster.

As awards season nears, I’m curious to see how “Bugonia” does. The performances and production are stellar in an otherwise disappointing outing from one of the most interesting filmmakers working today.