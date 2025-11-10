UI College Republicans leave national chapter

The College Republicans at Iowa announced their leave from the College Republican National Committee, or CRNC, in a joint statement with the Boston University chapter on Monday.

According to the announcement on Instagram, the two chapters will now partner with the College Republicans of America, believing it is an “important step forward for the College Republicans community” and encouraging other chapters across the country to follow their lead.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by College Republicans at Boston University (@bostonucollegerepublicans)



“The College Republicans of America have shown the leadership, transparency, and vision required to rebuild this community and unite college Republicans under a single, capable entity,” the post said.

After recognizing the CRNC’s long history, the post quoted Edmund Burke, a conservative philosopher from the 18th century, and added “embracing necessary reform” is crucial to preserving and strengthening the future of their organization.

This announcement comes almost a month after Newsweek reported the CRNC group has suffered fracturing within its ranks in recent years, due to a failure to gain consensus on how to move forward following the assassination of conservative media personality and Founder of Turning Point USA, Charlie Kirk, which led to multiple branches.

RELATED: Young Conservative leader Mary Weston reflects on her time with UI College Republicans

There are now College Republican United, National Federation of College Republicans, and College Republicans of America: all of which say they best represent the MAGA coalition.

“Unfortunately, the CRNC has been run into disrepair, facing serious allegations of misconduct and demonstrating no clear path forward or future viability,” the post said.

This also comes as Politico published an article exposing leaked messages from leaders of Young Republicans’ individual group chats across the country.

The messages were obtained by Politico and span over seven months of conversation between Young Republican leaders in New York, Kansas, Arizona, and Vermont.

According to Politico, the 2,900 pages of chats “reveal a culture where racist, antisemitic and violent rhetoric circulate freely,” accompanied by an array of slurs, some of which appear over 251 times.

College Republicans at Iowa denied a request for further comment.