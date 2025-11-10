Review | Jafar Panahi’s ‘It Was Just an Accident’ is a brave filmmaking feat and breathlessly entertaining thriller

In 2010, Iranian filmmaker Jafar Panahi was arrested by his government and accused of making propaganda films critiquing the regime. In prison, Panahi wrote letters detailing mistreatment and abuse, but courts continued to uphold his detainment. Finally, in 2011, he was released under house arrest and banned from making films for 20 years.

Despite the ban, Panahi has made several documentaries under heavy restrictions from house arrest. His most recent film, “It Was Just an Accident,” is a bold moral thriller and feels haunted by decades of living under an oppressive regime.

Directly tackling the consequences of wrongful imprisonment, the film follows Vahid, a small-time mechanic played by Vahid Mobasseri. One night, a man and his family are stranded outside his garage with a broken-down car when Vahid’s coworker offers them a repair.

As Vahid peers down at the man from his second-story office, a squeak from a prosthetic leg causes him suspicion. The man, it appears, is Eghbal, a former regime intelligence officer who was infamous for torturing political prisoners.

Vahid’s emotions take control of him, so he tracks the man down and kidnaps him, intending to bury him alive in the desert. The potential villain pleads for his life and swears he doesn’t know what Vahid is angry about, so the mechanic decides to halt his plan and recruit a cohort of former prisoners to confirm Eghbal’s identity.

With a killer thriller premise, “It Was Just an Accident” is gripping from the opening minutes. The filmmaking is controlled and efficient. There wasn’t a single frame that felt trimmable.

Shots frequently hold for extended periods of time, but when they cut, they cut to the next most immediate subject. During the kidnapping sequence, the camera holds on to a shot of Vahid following Eghbal for several minutes, showing in meticulous detail how intentional his plan is. Once Vahid catches Eghbal, though, the shot immediately cuts to a wide shot of an empty grave in the desert.

Every scene, every line, and every shot feels constructive to the film’s central moral question. Vahid assembles a group of accomplices who each have their own view on what to do with the man since they have no concrete way to prove his identity.

Aside from strings of heavy ethical debates, the film still manages to conduct excellently tense set pieces. In one scene, the group travels in Vahid’s van to the top of a parking garage to discuss their options in solitude. However, two police officers intervene and investigate the van. I was leaning so far into the screen I thought I was going to fall out of my seat in this scene.

I was surprised at these moments that peaked my anxiety because of how calm and quiet the rest of the movie feels. The film moves at a gliding pace, keeping you gripped by the shot structure with occasional bursts of panic. It manipulated my headspace so tactfully, I knew I was in the hands of a master filmmaker by the second scene.

Every debate over whether the group should exact their revenge and kill Eghbal becomes more and more excruciatingly intense as the man’s pregnant wife and young daughter continue to beg for his whereabouts. Despite most of the set pieces of the film consisting of traumatized people arguing with each other, I remained riveted.

When the movie reaches its climax, which I won’t reveal here, Mariam Afshari’s performance reveals itself as the heart of the movie. Her character, Shiva, is the most even-tempered of the van-troupe, but her anger toward Eghbal boils over throughout the film until she finally explodes in the closing scenes.

Once again, without revealing anything, the very final shot of the film literally took my breath away. I was not breathing! The ending is incredible and left me speechless, staring at the credits long after the theater lights came up.

“It Was Just an Accident” is an incredibly emotionally involved thriller, and the brave filmmaking is worth the price of admission alone. Panahi has crafted one of the best films of the year, and I would recommend it to anyone looking for a movie to get under their skin.

“It Was Just an Accident” is now playing at FilmScene.