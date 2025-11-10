Opinion | Benefits of believing in ghosts

I’m not a fervent believer in ghosts like my father was, but I sure hope they’re real.

I believe that ghosts, to my father and many others, are proof of something beyond. They are a comfort, because if they were real, then so is an afterlife, a life purpose, and all those things you stay up squirming about at night. There is comfort in the idea of there being nothing after all this mess, but it’s still not an easy idea to swallow. So, like my father claimed to have done so many times, I’m still hoping to see a ghost.

“I don’t want to go to heaven. None of my friends are there,” Oscar Wilde famously said.

It’s not that wild of an idea. But why travel to hell when the fires of the world burn so bright these days? Why not stick around and dance with the dead? Sure, it’s not in the Christian canon to linger as a ghost, but maybe it’s better than an eternity of nothing.

I have to imagine that’s why my father chased ghosts. Partly because my brother and I got a kick out of the supernatural, he took us around Minnesota visiting various houses said to be haunted. More often than not, we could only get as far as the front porch, but to us, it was a hell of an adventure. In fact, it was comforting to imagine that these places held memories of the people who had passed through them, that their lives weren’t really as brief as they seemed. To us, ghosts were a part of our religion.

Religion is important after all, and I stand by the idea that everyone is religious. One of the definitions in Merriam-Webster for religion is “a cause, principle, or system of beliefs held to with ardor and faith.” I challenge you to find one person to whom that doesn’t apply. We’re all faithful to something — love, money, or even our own suffering — but we are faithful nonetheless. Spirituality, then, or the belief in something beyond, must be defined as faith.

In a 2025 Gallup poll, nearly half, 48 percent, of Americans said they believe in psychic or spiritual healing, and it’s no wonder why. Belief in something beyond yourself is comforting.

If any number of spiritual things can be true — such as the belief that the future can be foretold — it means that there is something beyond us. It means that meaning and purpose are more than man-made concepts.

We should believe in ghosts, regardless of whether they’re real or not, because they give the meaningless meaning, especially in terms of suffering. Who can stand up today and truly say they’re not haunted by some kind of experience with another person in their life? We’re followed by the love and trauma of our past, so why not give them names?

Camarin Adams, a fourth-year University of Iowa student, has a family member with supernatural experiences. She also believes spirituality is a universal trait.

“It seems to me something to do with the experience of grief and mourning and the need to reach out and find someone they lost again,” Adams said.

I believe ghosts are pain made manifest and given life, so they might be fought or accepted. I’d argue it’s healthy for us to believe in ghosts, and that faith doesn’t just apply to religion, but to a practice of self-care in consoling our own grief.