Miller-Meeks hosts tumultuous town hall in Keosauqua

KEOSAUQUA, Iowa — A chorus of jeers, boos, and shouting marred Iowa Republican U.S. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks’ first in-person town hall of the year, after months of pressure from Democrats and constituents to hold an in-person event.
The tumultuous, nearly hour-long town hall was rife with confrontation, as the crowd and Miller-Meeks yelled over each other and several attendees were escorted from the Roberts Memorial Center in Keosauqua, Iowa, after standing and shouting.
The fiery crowd often interrupted Miller-Meeks to shout disagreement with her statements of support for President Donald Trump’s administration and the “One Big Beautiful Bill Act.”
“When hell freezes over”
The town hall laid bare voters’ frustrations with Miller-Meeks and the Trump administration who face a tough re-election campaign in Iowa’s 1st Congressional District. The race is currently rated a toss-up by multiple election forecasters, including Sabato’s Crystal Ball.
In 2026, Miller-Meeks faces a challenge from two-time Democratic nominee Christina Bohannan, Muscatine Democrat and former trade lawyer Taylor Wettach, and Tiffin Democrat Travis Terrell.
Wettach attended the town hall and was escorted out by Van Buren County Sheriff’s after he began shouting “Vote her out.”
Wettach’s comments come after months of criticism from Democrats and constituents over the lack of a public town hall with the congresswoman, who had promised to have town halls despite party leaders advising Republicans to stick to formats they can control like telephone town halls and private events.
It also comes after CNN reported Miller-Meeks told Johnson County Republicans that she would hold a town hall “when hell freezes over.”
“Mariannette Miller-Meeks told Iowans she won’t do her job until hell freezes over,” Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee Spokesperson Katie Smith said in a statement. “That’s the kind of representation Iowans have come to expect from Miller-Meeks: the rare instances she does show up, it’s paying meaningless lip service to Iowans while making it as difficult as possible for them to see her in public and hold her accountable.”
Miller-Meeks has said she prefers the telephone town hall format because it is more accessible to all Iowans in the 1st Congressional District.
Crowd grills Miller-Meeks on shutdown, health care
The town hall comes as Congress works toward a resolution to the federal government shutdown, which has dragged on for 41 days, as federal lawmakers fail to find a consensus on Affordable Care Act, or ACA, tax credits.
Miller-Meeks said that she has been summoned back to Washington, D.C., for a vote on a compromise that does not include a vote on ACA tax credits, after eight Senate Democrats joined Senate Republicans in supporting a continuing resolution that funds the federal government through January. Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-South Dakota, has promised to hold a vote on the credits in mid-December.
“Now I wasn’t going to cancel this town hall, so we committed to doing this, and then we’ll head back to D.C.,” Miller-Meeks said on Monday. The House vote is expected for Wednesday.
The 41-day shutdown was brought on after a continuing resolution to fund the government wasn’t passed in late September, and federal funds ran out on Oct. 1, the beginning of the federal budget year.
Democrats have refused to support Republicans’ funding resolutions unless they agree to extend enhanced ACA tax credits that help keep the federal marketplace insurance plans affordable. Those who receive marketplace insurance are expected to see their premiums, deductibles, and out-of-pocket maximums skyrocket this year as more people than ever buy into marketplace insurance plans.
The costs are expected to triple in some cases, and advocates worry the plans will become unaffordable without enhanced tax credits.
When asked about ACA tax credits Miller-Meeks quipped that the Affordable Care Act was the “unaffordable care act” which drew jeers and boos from the audience. Miller-Meeks said premium tax credits will still be around and that they were unchanged. The premium tax credits are available to families who make under 400 percent of the federal poverty level.
“What expired was COVID-19 era premium tax cuts, where that money goes directly to profit for insurance companies,” Miller-Meeks said to more jeers. “They were then redone in 2022 through the IRA. Those are enhanced premium tax credits. It’s a minimal number of people. The ACA premium tax credits were not changed.”
The crowd also questioned Miller-Meeks’ support of changes to Medicaid expected to result in a roughly $1 trillion decrease in federal health care spending.
The law eliminates the State-Directed Payments program that allowed states to set rates for certain services and providers, namely rural hospitals. The payments allowed rural hospitals to be reimbursed at higher rates so they could afford to provide services since Medicaid rates are much lower than private insurance.
However, Miller-Meeks said the bill strengthens Medicaid and makes reforms that will keep the program strong for disabled adults, children, low-income families, the elderly, and pregnant women.
“Voting to strengthen and preserve Medicaid, Medicaid growth has been unsustainable,” Miller-Meeks said. “Growth will continue to be 30 percent but we did put some reforms in so that it remains viable for those who Medicaid was intended for.”