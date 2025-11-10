Miller-Meeks hosts tumultuous town hall in Keosauqua

“When hell freezes over”

The town hall laid bare voters’ frustrations with Miller-Meeks and the Trump administration who face a tough re-election campaign in Iowa’s 1st Congressional District. The race is currently rated a toss-up by multiple election forecasters, including Sabato’s Crystal Ball.

In 2026, Miller-Meeks faces a challenge from two-time Democratic nominee Christina Bohannan, Muscatine Democrat and former trade lawyer Taylor Wettach, and Tiffin Democrat Travis Terrell.

Wettach attended the town hall and was escorted out by Van Buren County Sheriff’s after he began shouting “Vote her out.”

Wettach’s comments come after months of criticism from Democrats and constituents over the lack of a public town hall with the congresswoman, who had promised to have town halls despite party leaders advising Republicans to stick to formats they can control like telephone town halls and private events.

It also comes after CNN reported Miller-Meeks told Johnson County Republicans that she would hold a town hall “when hell freezes over.”

“Mariannette Miller-Meeks told Iowans she won’t do her job until hell freezes over,” Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee Spokesperson Katie Smith said in a statement. “That’s the kind of representation Iowans have come to expect from Miller-Meeks: the rare instances she does show up, it’s paying meaningless lip service to Iowans while making it as difficult as possible for them to see her in public and hold her accountable.”

Miller-Meeks has said she prefers the telephone town hall format because it is more accessible to all Iowans in the 1st Congressional District.