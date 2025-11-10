IC community steps up as food pantry visits surge after SNAP suspension

When federal Supplemental Nutrition Awareness Program, or SNAP, benefits were suspended on Nov. 1, food pantries around Iowa City braced for a new wave of need. Local businesses and restaurants are working to fill gaps in need.

In Iowa City, the Free Lunch Program has seen a 30 percent uptick in visitors since the suspension of SNAP benefits, according to Laura Hunter, director of outreach and administrative operations for the Free Lunch Program.

Hunter said the program provides lunch to people Monday through Saturday between 12 p.m. and 1 p.m.

The CommUnity Crisis Food Bank has seen similar numbers, serving 285 families on Oct. 31, the day before SNAP benefits were suspended. Emma Huntzinger, communications manager at the CommUnity Crisis Services and Food Bank, said the pantry usually averages around 180 meals on a given day.

With Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week set to start on Nov. 16, many restaurants and businesses are putting on events to support pantries in the community. The Shelter House of Iowa City is holding a soup luncheon on Nov. 17.

THe Heartlanders hockey team is hosting a “Non-Profit of the Game” for the Iowa City Free Lunch Program on Nov. 19.

“Some families who were coming to us for supplemental food assistance are now relying on pantries like ours entirely, and many families are visiting food pantries for the very first time,” Huntzinger said.

But meeting the increase in demand hasn’t been easy for the food bank. A full cart at a grocery store weighs around 200 lb., but Huntzinger said that due to the increase in demand, the pantry is only able to send visitors home with around 30 lb. of food, which she said is not enough.

“We’re going to make sure we can give everyone who comes through our doors food, but we know that without a huge amount of community support, it just won’t be enough to fill the gap,” she said.

The pantry is taking proactive steps to prepare for the increasing need in the community. Huntzinger said the pantry is purchasing more food than usual, but the donations from the community have kept the pantry stocked.

“We have seen a tremendous outpouring of support from individuals in our community,” Huntzinger said. “Many people have stepped up to organize food drives, give financially, or sign up for an extra volunteer shift.”

Still, the list of needs remains long. Huntzinger said the pantry is always looking for things like peanut butter, canned meat, canned fruit, baby diapers and formula, pantry staples like pasta, oil, or rice.

“If anyone is looking for a way to make a difference, please consider hosting a food drive. This is a great way to get food directly, immediately in the hands of those facing hunger,” Huntzinger said.

Hunter said as of Nov. 1, the Free Lunch Program has seen around 100 guests per day, with 50 percent of those people visiting the program for the first time. In its 70-year history in the community, Hunter said, the last time they saw these numbers was during the pandemic.

“We don’t know how many people will walk through our doors on any given day,” Hunter said.

This uncertainty makes every donation — big or small — vital to the pantry’s operations. Hunter said financial donations have played a crucial role in keeping their shelves stocked and the program running.

“I love to see people donating five to ten dollars,” Hunter said. “They are generous in their own small ways, and it really does make a difference in our program.”

In the pantry’s kitchen, the staff are also feeling the strain. Diane Platte, director of kitchen and volunteers at the Free Lunch Program, said preparation and flexibility have been key.

“We’ve been careful to have extra food ready to meet whatever the demand is for the day,” Platte said. “Iowa City is a neighbor-caring-for-neighbor community. And it’s been incredible to see people trying to find ways to help.”

The Shelter House also organized a “Foodies Fighting Homelessness” fundraiser, partnering with 14 restaurants in the area. On Nov. 19, restaurants will donate 10 percent of their sales to support the Shelter House. Restaurants include: