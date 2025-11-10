The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

DITV Sports: Iowa City Hosts Big Noon Kickoff

Iowa City played host to Fox Sports’ Big Noon Kickoff show at the Pentacrest ahead of Iowa’s top 20 matchup with the Oregon Ducks
Cole Krueger, DITV Sports
November 10, 2025
