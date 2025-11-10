Charges dropped in UI fraternity hazing case

Following an investigation into a hazing incident at the Alpha Delta Phi fraternity on the University of Iowa campus, charges against an individual have been dropped.

Joseph Gaya, 22, who was originally charged with interference with official acts, had his charges dismissed, according to court documents filed Monday.

According to the criminal complaint, officers were dispatched to the Alpha Delta Phi fraternity house on Nov. 15, 2024, in response to a fire alarm. Officers then located 56 pledges in the basement of the house, blindfolded with food thrown on them.

While investigating, Gaya stood in front of the officers in the doorway of the room full of pledges. Officers asked the defendant to step out of the way, and he refused. Gaya was not a UI student or affiliated with the fraternity at the time of the incident.

In an interview with The Daily Iowan, Daniel Vondra, Gaya’s attorney, said he believed the dismissal was a result of the University of Iowa Police Department misrepresenting evidence.

“The evidence at trial showed a very different story than what was portrayed in the news due to significant misrepresentations that Officer Millikan made to other officers, which were only caught after careful review of the bodycam footage,” Vondra said.

After inspection of the evidence, Vondra made a motion for judgment of acquittal, Vondra said, which the judge took under advisement. The following morning, the Johnson County attorney’s office made an oral motion to dismiss the charges.

“He indicated that my client had been blocking a door and preventing him from doing anything, which was also not true. In fact, he had ordered my client to stand in that area,” Vondra said.

The UI formally suspended Alpha Delta Phi in May for the next four academic years following the incident.