UIPD finds missing person from Iowa football game

Jerry Lepperd, 73, has been missing since approximately 6 p.m. Saturday following a football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Oregon Ducks.
Anna Olson, News Reporter
November 9, 2025
Contributed by the Iowa City Police Department

The University of Iowa Police Department located an adult who went missing following a home football game in Kinnick Stadium Saturday.

Jerome, or Jerry, Lepperd, 73, was separated from his group as they were leaving Kinnick Stadium around 6 p.m. Saturday. 

According to the release, the police believe he may have been headed toward the parking lot of Hancher Auditorium after his group lost track of him. 

Lepperd has been found and is safe, according to a news release from campus police Sunday afternoon. Campus police partnered with Des Moines Police Department to find Lepperd. 

