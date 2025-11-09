Review | ‘Die My Love’ is pure onscreen chaos

I first came across Lynne Ramsay’s “Die My Love” after seeing it was opening at FilmScene, and decided to look into the film. Noticing it stars big-name actors Jennifer Lawrence and Robert Pattinson, I became more intrigued and decided to give the film a chance.

“Die My Love” is an emotional film about a young writer and new mother, Grace, played by Lawrence, who suffers from postpartum depression. Trapped in an old house in Montana’s countryside, Grace has no escape from the boredom and repetitive activities each day brings her.

Without escape, this boredom and fear of not being a good mother eventually lead Grace down a destructive and erratic path. She expresses feelings of repression without anyone from her family truly understanding her emotions or mental state. The family normalizes her behavior, thus pushing Grace further into her spiral without getting the proper help she needs.

Grace’s partner, Jackson, played by Pattinson, also contributes to her declining mental state. He’s never around when Grace needs him and is either at work or otherwise unhelpful to Grace, who ends up becoming the primary caregiver for their newborn child.

Lawrence delivers an outstanding performance in her portrayal of Grace, showcasing her dynamic range of emotions and acting abilities. Lawrence’s performance in “Die My Love” reminds me of her performance in a similar entry in her filmography, “mother!” Both of these films highlight Lawrence’s capabilities, and I think she deserves more recognition for her performances.

Despite Lawrence stealing the show, Pattinson delivers a great performance as well. He plays into Lawrence’s erraticism and also features a range of worrying and increasingly frantic emotions as Jackson realizes Grace is truly unwell.

I honestly felt uncomfortable watching this in the theater. It feels like watching something deep and intimate that outsiders shouldn’t witness. From the complex family dynamics between arguments, fighting, and sexual encounters, the whole ordeal feels like a private affair.

There is also a considerable amount of nudity in this film, which I wasn’t initially expecting, but that is totally my fault for not looking at the rating or parental guide before going to the theater. However, this did add to the uncomfortable, voyeuristic feeling I think the film was going for.

Overall, despite the discomfort, I will say I enjoyed this film. The acting was phenomenal, and watching both Lawrence and Pattinson’s performances was chilling and captivating. Their onscreen chemistry was dynamic and magnetic, almost like each character couldn’t exist without the other, despite their lack of connection for the majority of the film.

The message of the film was also powerful and showcased the normalcy of postpartum depression and the dangers of not getting the proper help for mental health. When I went to see this film, I brought along two friends for the occasion, and we were all impacted by it at the end.

We also sat in silence for a few seconds as the credits rolled, because we were all in a state of shock and confusion as we tried to process the chaos. However, the message was made clearer once we digested it all.

Truly, this film is a masterclass of chaos. The emotions, the behaviors, and the actions the characters take are erratic. When the music starts blasting, the chaos onscreen increases tenfold and amps up the tension.

While not my ideal genre of film, “Die My Love” was still an enjoyable experience. This whole film was an intense fever dream, but I’m glad both I and my friends were subjected to it.