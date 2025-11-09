The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Donate
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan

Photos: Iowa women’s basketball vs Evansville

Gabby Drees, Visuals Editor
November 9, 2025
Gabby Drees
Iowa guard Kylie Feuerbach drives towards the basket during an Iowa women’s basketball game against Evansville on Sunday, Nov. 9, 2025, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. The Hawkeyes defeated the Purple Aces, 119-43.

Iowa women’s basketball defeated Evansville, 119-43, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Sunday. The Hawkeyes are now 2-0.

Iowa forward Hannah Stuelke recorded 13 points with six rebounds and two assists, while teammates Chazadi ‘Chit-Chat’ Wright earned her first double-double with 16 points and 10 assists. Ava Heiden earned her second double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds.

Former Iowa guard Molly Davis made an appearance at Carver-Hawkeye Arena as a graduate assistant for the Purple Aces. Davis played at Iowa from 2022-2024 after transferring from Central Michigan.

The Hawkeyes will take on Drake at home Thursday, Nov. 13.

Iowa guard Addie Deal shoots a three-pointer during an Iowa women's basketball game against Evansville on Sunday, Nov. 9, 2025, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Deal put up 11 points. The Hawkeyes defeated the Purple Aces, 119-43.
Iowa guard Emely Rodriguez dribbles the ball during an Iowa women's basketball game against Evansville on Sunday, Nov. 9, 2025, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Rodriguez earned three rebounds. The Hawkeyes defeated the Purple Aces, 119-43.
Iowa guard Emely Rodriguez dribbles the ball during an Iowa women's basketball game against Evansville on Sunday, Nov. 9, 2025, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Rodriguez earned three rebounds. The Hawkeyes defeated the Purple Aces, 119-43.
Iowa guard Chazadi 'Chit-Chat' Wright dribbles the ball during an Iowa women's basketball game against Evansville on Sunday, Nov. 9, 2025, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Wright earned 16 points. The Hawkeyes defeated the Purple Aces, 119-43.
Iowa guard Chazadi 'Chit-Chat' Wright dribbles the ball during an Iowa women's basketball game against Evansville on Sunday, Nov. 9, 2025, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Wright earned 16 points. The Hawkeyes defeated the Purple Aces, 119-43.
Iowa center Layla Hays pushes past Evansville forward Georgia Cox to attempt a layup during an Iowa women's basketball game against Evansville on Sunday, Nov. 9, 2025, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Hays put up 20 points, going 9 for 11 on field goal attempts. The Hawkeyes defeated the Purple Aces, 119-43.
Iowa center Layla Hays pushes past Evansville forward Georgia Cox to attempt a layup during an Iowa women's basketball game against Evansville on Sunday, Nov. 9, 2025, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Hays put up 20 points, going 9 for 11 on field goal attempts. The Hawkeyes defeated the Purple Aces, 119-43.
Iowa center Ava Heiden shoots a layup during an Iowa women's basketball game against Evansville on Sunday, Nov. 9, 2025, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Heiden made four of five free throws.The Hawkeyes defeated the Purple Aces, 119-43.
Iowa center Ava Heiden shoots a layup during an Iowa women's basketball game against Evansville on Sunday, Nov. 9, 2025, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Heiden made four of five free throws.The Hawkeyes defeated the Purple Aces, 119-43.
Iowa players celebrate after an Iowa score during an Iowa women's basketball game against Evansville on Sunday, Nov. 9, 2025, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa put up a Carver-Hawkeye Arena record of 119 points. The Hawkeyes defeated the Purple Aces, 119-43.
Iowa players celebrate after an Iowa score during an Iowa women's basketball game against Evansville on Sunday, Nov. 9, 2025, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa put up a Carver-Hawkeye Arena record of 119 points. The Hawkeyes defeated the Purple Aces, 119-43.
Iowa center Layla Hays looks to shoot the ball during an Iowa women's basketball game against Evansville on Sunday, Nov. 9, 2025, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Hays earned five rebounds. The Hawkeyes defeated the Purple Aces, 119-43.
Iowa forward Hannah Stuelke looks to pass the ball during an Iowa women's basketball game against Evansville on Sunday, Nov. 9, 2025, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Stuelke went six for seven on field goals. The Hawkeyes defeated the Purple Aces, 119-43.
Iowa center Ava Heiden shoots a layup during an Iowa women's basketball game against Evansville on Sunday, Nov. 9, 2025, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Heiden picked up ten defensive rebounds. The Hawkeyes defeated the Purple Aces, 119-43.
Former Iowa guard and graduate assistant for Evansville Molly Davis smiles as attendees cheer for her during an Iowa women's basketball game against Evansville on Sunday, Nov. 9, 2025, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Davis played for Iowa during the 2022-2023 and 2023-2024 seasons. The Hawkeyes defeated the Purple Aces, 119-43.
The Evansville bench listens to Evansville assistant women's basketball coach Anna Newman during an Iowa women's basketball game against Evansville on Sunday, Nov. 9, 2025, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. The Hawkeyes defeated the Purple Aces, 119-43.
The Evansville bench listens to Evansville assistant women's basketball coach Anna Newman during an Iowa women's basketball game against Evansville on Sunday, Nov. 9, 2025, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. The Hawkeyes defeated the Purple Aces, 119-43.
Evansville guard Kylee Norkus falls down during an Iowa women's basketball game against Evansville on Sunday, Nov. 9, 2025, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. The Hawkeyes defeated the Purple Aces, 119-43.
Evansville guard Kylee Norkus falls down during an Iowa women's basketball game against Evansville on Sunday, Nov. 9, 2025, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. The Hawkeyes defeated the Purple Aces, 119-43.
Evansville forward Georgia Ferguson shoots the ball during an Iowa women's basketball game against Evansville on Sunday, Nov. 9, 2025, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Ferguson earned seven rebounds. The Hawkeyes defeated the Purple Aces, 119-43.
Evansville forward Georgia Ferguson shoots the ball during an Iowa women's basketball game against Evansville on Sunday, Nov. 9, 2025, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Ferguson earned seven rebounds. The Hawkeyes defeated the Purple Aces, 119-43.
Iowa head coach Jan Jensen celebrates a score during an Iowa women's basketball game against Evansville on Sunday, Nov. 9, 2025, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. The Hawkeyes defeated the Purple Aces, 119-43.
Iowa head coach Jan Jensen celebrates a score during an Iowa women's basketball game against Evansville on Sunday, Nov. 9, 2025, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. The Hawkeyes defeated the Purple Aces, 119-43.
Iowa forward Jada Gyamfi drives down the court during an Iowa women's basketball game against Evansville on Sunday, Nov. 9, 2025, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Gyamfi played for 5:35 and picked up one three-pointer. The Hawkeyes defeated the Purple Aces, 119-43.
Iowa forward Jada Gyamfi drives down the court during an Iowa women's basketball game against Evansville on Sunday, Nov. 9, 2025, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Gyamfi played for 5:35 and picked up one three-pointer. The Hawkeyes defeated the Purple Aces, 119-43.
Iowa guard Emely Rodriguez looks to free herself from Evansville defenders during an Iowa women's basketball game against Evansville on Sunday, Nov. 9, 2025, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Rodriguez earned nine points. The Hawkeyes defeated the Purple Aces, 119-43.
Iowa guard Emely Rodriguez looks to free herself from Evansville defenders during an Iowa women's basketball game against Evansville on Sunday, Nov. 9, 2025, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Rodriguez earned nine points. The Hawkeyes defeated the Purple Aces, 119-43.
Iowa guard Callie Levin shoots a free throw during an Iowa women's basketball game against Evansville on Sunday, Nov. 9, 2025, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Levin's free throw was the last point made in the record breaking game. The Hawkeyes defeated the Purple Aces, 119-43.
Iowa guard Callie Levin shoots a free throw during an Iowa women's basketball game against Evansville on Sunday, Nov. 9, 2025, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Levin's free throw was the last point made in the record breaking game. The Hawkeyes defeated the Purple Aces, 119-43.
Iowa attendees celebrate after a score during an Iowa women's basketball game against Evansville on Sunday, Nov. 9, 2025, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Almost 15,000 people attended the game. The Hawkeyes defeated the Purple Aces, 119-43.
Iowa attendees celebrate after a score during an Iowa women's basketball game against Evansville on Sunday, Nov. 9, 2025, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Almost 15,000 people attended the game. The Hawkeyes defeated the Purple Aces, 119-43.
Iowa fans look for signatures after an Iowa women's basketball game against Evansville on Sunday, Nov. 9, 2025, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. The Hawkeyes defeated the Purple Aces, 119-43.
Print this Story