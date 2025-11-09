Photos: Iowa women’s basketball vs Evansville

Iowa women’s basketball defeated Evansville, 119-43, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Sunday. The Hawkeyes are now 2-0.

Iowa forward Hannah Stuelke recorded 13 points with six rebounds and two assists, while teammates Chazadi ‘Chit-Chat’ Wright earned her first double-double with 16 points and 10 assists. Ava Heiden earned her second double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds.

Former Iowa guard Molly Davis made an appearance at Carver-Hawkeye Arena as a graduate assistant for the Purple Aces. Davis played at Iowa from 2022-2024 after transferring from Central Michigan.

The Hawkeyes will take on Drake at home Thursday, Nov. 13.