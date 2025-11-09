No. 1 Iowa women’s wrestling notebook | Hawkeyes dominate at Waldorf University Open

The No. 1-ranked Iowa women’s wrestling team continued its dominating start at the Waldorf University Open in Forest City, Iowa, on Saturday, taking home five individual champions at the tournament.

Iowa sent 10 wrestlers to the tournament, including two each at 103, 124, 131, and 138 pounds. No. 1-ranked Ava Bayless was the lone wrestler at 110 pounds, and first-year Libby Dix was the only Hawkeye to compete at 207 pounds.

Eight Iowa wrestlers advanced to the semifinals, with five claiming championship titles at their respective weight classes.

At 103 pounds, second-year Rianne Murphy won her first title of the season, advancing to the finals with an 18-second pin over Amara Ehsa of Iowa Western Community College in the semifinals. Murphy took down fellow teammate Sterling Dias in the finals by a 4-2 decision.

Bayless cruised to a title at 110 pounds with two technical fall wins in the quarterfinals and semifinals, and an 8-0 victory by decision in the final.

Cali Leng dominated at 124 pounds, opening the day with a pin, followed by two technical falls to earn a spot in the final. Leng took down fellow Hawkeye Ava Rose by decision, 5-0, to claim her second open title of the year.

Third-year Emily Frost made her season debut and flourished. Frost bookended back-to-back pins with a technical fall to open the day, and another over first-year Iowa wrestler Mia Goodwin.

No. 9-ranked Skye Realin dominated her way to a title at 138 pounds, racking up four technical falls and a pin. The fourth-year Hawkeye wrestler missed the majority of last season with a spinal cord injury.

At 207 pounds, Dix battled through the consolation bracket after dropping her first-round match to claim a third-place finish.

“It was a fun tournament to see our women compete against both NCAA and NAIA competition and get tested in different ways,” head coach Clarissa Chun told Hawkeye Sports after the tournament. “I am proud of the way the group made mid-match adjustments and executed what they have each been working on individually.”

Looking Ahead

Iowa will take on No. 5 Presbyterian Blue Hose for the fourth time in program history on Nov. 15. The Hawkeyes lead the series, 3-0, including a 39-4 win at the National Duals in 2024. Iowa has outscored Presbyterian 110-20 in the previous three meetings.

The Blue Hose have been on a tear to open the 2025-26 season, sitting at 3-0 in duals, and have six wrestlers ranked in the top-10 at their respective weight classes as of Nov. 5, according to FloWrestling.

The Hawkeyes have a top-10 wrestler at all but one weight class this season, including a pair of top-ranked wrestlers in Kennedy Blades and Kylie Welker at 160 and 180 pounds, respectively.

Iowa and Presbyterian will likely have six top-10 battles in the dual on Saturday, depending on the lineups.

After the dual on Saturday, the Hawkeyes will quickly turn around for the Blue Hose Challenge on Sunday, Nov. 16 at the Templeton Center on the campus of Presbyterian College in Clinton, South Carolina.