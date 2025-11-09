‘Lost Girl’ explores the relationship between teenagers and a past they can’t let go

Everyone knows the classic story of Disney’s “Peter Pan,” the perpetually young boy looking for his shadow who takes the three Darling children on a trip to Neverland. What is less known, however, is what happened to the Darlings after they returned to London.

Although this concept has been developed in a number of movies and TV shows since the initial 1953 release, such as “Hook” or the more recent “Peter Pan’s Neverland Nightmare,” “Lost Girl” provides a new perspective on the story.

This show was written by playwright Kimberly Belflower in 2017. Belflower also wrote “John Proctor is the Villain,” which is a huge success on Broadway and the reason the director chose the show.

This production of “Lost Girl” was staged by the Iowa Conservatory, or ICON, an arts boarding school in Iowa City, which enrolls students from seventh through 12th grade. The school is in its third year and hosts students from all over the country, according to founder and head of school Leslie Nolte.

“I’m always looking for shows appropriate for a high school age range because watching so many high schoolers play 40 to 50 year olds gets a little weird and boring,” Sasha Hildebrand, the director of the show, said. “It just feels very connected with that age range and had lots of great characters in it that could really stretch [the students].”

“Lost Girl” tells the story of Wendy and the Darlings after they return from Neverland. Wendy, who brought back four Lost Boys with her, begins to grow up, but she doesn’t forget about Peter Pan.

Throughout the show, Wendy, played by 17-year-old Korah Jo Robinson, allows herself only eight minutes of the day to think about Peter Pan and the last time they saw each other, when she kissed him. Slowly, she hopes she will think about him less and less until she has forgotten about him altogether.

However, Wendy’s obsession with Peter tore their family apart; the Darlings’ father leaves, taking the two brothers, John and Michael, with him. This is only made worse when Wendy finds out that she wasn’t the only girl that Peter Pan brought to Neverland.

Throughout the 90-minute play, all the characters stay in the same location, and the passage of time is marked by the movement of beds throughout the children’s nursery. The characters also stay in the same costumes; however, Wendy changes from her pajamas once, leaving the stage and changing to a pair of overalls when she decides to finally grow up and forget Peter.

For many teenage actors and actresses, the ability to share the experience with audiences was exhilarating.

“To be able to be on stage and be able to play with the environment just makes the given circumstances of the play seem so much more real and playable. I’m just so excited to share this with the audiences and to be able to feed off their energy,” Korah said.

15-year-old Caroline said the ICON environment helped encourage students throughout the course of the production of “Lost Girl.” Although this is ICON’s third year, the school has established themselves as a comforting environment among the students.

“I think I have just loved how much of a nurturing and playful experience all of it has been. I’ve never done an ICON production, so this being my first one, I’m really happy with the experience I got,” Caroline said.

This show is more angsty than the original “Peter Pan,” and Hildebrand wanted to bridge the disconnect that often happens between teenagers and their parents. Similarly, she wanted the students to know how to bring the characters to life. In fact, the first thing she did for her students to help them understand the show was play music from Taylor Swift’s “The Tortured Poets Department.”

“I’m reminded every day working in a high school, you just have to take a pause and try to understand it is a big deal for them. It’s a huge thing for them, and they’re adolescents [with] developing brains and developing hearts. That’s such a key part to understand.” Hildebrand said.