Unfortunate miscues doom No. 20 Iowa in loss to Oregon

An array of rain ponchos storming their way onto the field, trying not to slip down the stairs of Kinnick Stadium in the process. Oregon players removing their green and white helmets in defeat as they trudge their way back into the pink visiting locker room. Every bar in Iowa City erupting as strangers exchange excited hugs.

All are things that could have happened if the No. 20 Hawkeyes came out victorious against No. 9 Oregon—but they didn’t. Instead, it was a swarm of ponchos leaving Kinnick with their heads down. Oregon players throwing up middle fingers and taunting the crowd – the exact opposite outcome Iowa City had been anticipating.

It wasn’t a bad loss for the Hawkeyes numerically, as the final score was 18-16—but that two point difference was the dagger for Iowa, and not because the Ducks had earned them, they were gifted thanks to some crucial mistakes from the Hawkeyes.

Iowa long snapper Bryant Worrell snapped the ball over Rhys Dakin’s head, sending it bouncing toward the end zone. Now, it was all on Dakin. If he didn’t do anything, Oregon could fall on the ball and grab an easy six points. So, he kicked it, resulting in a safety.

In the moment, Iowa seemed okay with the outcome. After all, it’s just two points and it’s only the first quarter. But in the final few seconds of the fourth, those two points ended up costing them the game.

“I thought we had it in the bag,” offensive lineman Logan Jones admitted.

Everyone else in Kinnick felt the same. The Hawkeyes managed to force themselves ahead of the Ducks in the second half, as Drew Stevens kicked a career-long 58 yard field goal and Mark Gronowski ran in for a go-ahead touchdown with 1:31 remaining in the game. It was already over in Iowa’s head—until quarterback Dante Moore led the Ducks into field goal position on the final drive, allowing kicker Atticus Sappington to finish the job and silence Kinnick Stadium for the night.

“I had a lot of belief in the guys going in,” Gronowski, regarding the final drive, said. “I’m proud of the way those guys competed to end that game. We put our team in a good position there, but obviously it just didn’t turn out the way we wanted it to.”

The safety, however, was not the only major Iowa miscue.

Early in the third quarter, the Hawkeyes reached field goal territory, anticipating at least three additional points on the board. Fourth-year wide receiver Kaden Wetjen, who has been nothing short of stellar for Iowa this season, secured the ball, charging through the red zone until met with a powerful hit from Oregon defensive back Brandon Finney Jr, which forced the football out of Wetjen’s arms, where it was recovered by the Ducks.

Oregon then capitalized on the fumble, kicking a field goal.

Iowa is now 10 points away from being undefeated, with all three losses coming in the last minutes of tight matchups against ranked teams, including two at Kinnick Stadium.

“It hurts,” defensive back Deshaun Lee said. “When you go out there and invest as much as you do, it hurts when you don’t come out victorious.”

Things won’t get any easier for the Hawkeyes, as they’ll head out to sunny California next weekend to take on USC in Los Angeles.

“The trick is, how do we get up there one more notch?” head coach Kirk Ferentz said. “How do we get close to being a little bit better?”

But Iowa can’t afford to give up with three games to go.

“There’s a belief in ourselves and in the team that this is not the end of us,” linebacker Jayden Montgomery said. “We’re gonna come in tomorrow, and we’re gonna watch the tape. We’re going to learn from it and not make those same mistakes again.”

“We’re at our best when adversity strikes,” Jones followed. “You really got to band together, and I think that’s exactly what this team does. I don’t think I’ve ever been on a team that’s more together as a team.”