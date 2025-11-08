Grading Iowa football’s performance in heartbreaking loss to Oregon

Passing Offense: B-

The passing offense wasn’t horrible against one of the top defenses in the country. With the pressure of Iowa City and Hawkeye Nation on his back, Mark Gronowski executed as well as he could, considering his opponent and the unfriendly passing weather conditions. The senior completed 10 of his 18 passing attempts for 138 yards and a touchdown, with an additional score on the ground.

There wasn’t much passing from the Iowa offense in this match-up, but when needed be, Gronowski could make those crucial plays, especially later in the second half.

Rushing offense: C+

This was a subpar performance for a team that typically dominates on the ground. Yes, 140 yards look great on paper, but it took 43 rushing attempts to do so — 3.3 yards per carry. As for the late-game rushing score, Gronowski put himself in position to grasp that score by completing a multitude of passes.

Playing a tough opponent like Oregon certainly makes it harder to execute on your strengths when the Ducks have been game-planning around it all week. But when has that ever stopped the Hawkeyes from getting it done?

Passing defense: B-

There was nothing special about the passing defense tonight for Iowa, but it was solid overall. Again, Oregon is led by one of the strongest college quarterbacks in the nation, and to be able to hold Dante Moore to only 112 yards while snagging an interception is impressive.

However, the wheels fell off when the passing defense needed to be at its best—Oregon’s final drive of the game. Moore managed to carry his team to field goal range with ease, setting his team up for a win and finding every hole in Iowa’s defense.

That last drive shouldn’t determine the grade for the entire game though, as the Hawkeyes did considerably well in the first three quarters.

Rushing defense: D-

Iowa’s rushing defense was bad in this game, but you really just have to tip your cap to Oregon. Each back that touched the ball seemed to have no issues slicing through the Hawkeyes’ front four. The Ducks’ lead back on this night, however, was fourth-year Noah Whitington. Anything he wanted, he got, recording 118 yards on 17 carries.

Iowa is traditionally great at stopping the run, but it couldn’t stop Oregon on Saturday. When you can’t stop the run, you won’t win football games, and that’s exactly what happened to the Hawkeyes.

Special teams: C-

Drew Stevens nailed an impressive 58-yard field goal in the fourth quarter, but his impressive kick doesn’t shield the fact that this unit played a pivotal role in Iowa’s defeat. Long-snapping hasn’t been an issue for the Hawkeyes this season, but Bryant Worrell picked a bad time to bring those issues to the forefront today.

Worrell’s first snap was high, but Rhys Dakin somehow managed to get off the punt (albeit a short one), but his second snap ended in disaster. Worrell could have been trying to overcompensate for his miss on the previous attempt, but he instead sent the ball sailing to the right of Dakin’s arms towards the end zone, where Dakin was forced to kick the ball out of the end zone for a safety.

Iowa’s margin of defeat? Two points.

The Hawkeyes are built to win in the margins, so they just can’t afford to make such a crucial mistake. Wet ball or not, the execution has to be better.

Coaching: B+

Kirk Ferentz and Co. actually did a good job in this one. The most impressive part about Iowa’s scheme against Oregon is the timely passing plays, especially in its last drive of the game. Put trust in the quarterback you brought here to win games, and it paid off for a few minutes.

As for the defense, holding an explosive Oregon game to just 18 points and one touchdown is very impressive. Only 112 yards through the air, though 261 yards on the ground was an issue. Regardless, the scheme put the Hawkeyes in the best possible position to win the game through the mistakes.

There’s a lot to build off of from a coaching standpoint going into the USC matchup.