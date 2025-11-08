Column | Iowa football is agonizingly close to glory

Nearly 10 years after a heartbreaking loss to Michigan State in the 2015 Big Ten Championship Game, Saturday’s marquee showdown against No. 9 Oregon represented a similar opportunity for Iowa.

A win wouldn’t elevate the Hawkeyes to the College Football Playoff like it would have in 2015, but a victory over the Ducks would’ve been a significant one for Kirk Ferentz and this program.

For starters, Iowa hasn’t beaten a ranked opponent in four seasons (0-11 entering today’s game), so getting that monkey off its back was a must to swing the national media’s narrative in their favor again. Most importantly, a victory would launch the 6-2 Hawkeyes into the College Football Playoff conversation, a discussion that hasn’t been heavily preached since that 2015 campaign.

But instead of celebrating a program-altering victory on the field with 70,000 rain-soaked fans, Iowa’s spirits were dampened yet again on the biggest stage.

There’s a million different things that could be said about this game. The Hawkeyes did plenty of good in this game, but this game, like so many other key games this program has lost in the 21st century, came down to the little mistakes. Iowa is a team built to win with little room for error, so committing such mistakes not only increases your chances of losing – it quadruples it.

Long snapping has never been an issue for Ferentz-coached teams, especially this season, but it came back to bite the Hawkeyes at the worst possible moment on Saturday. Boston College transfer Bryant Worrell is an experienced long snapper, but he opened the game with a bad snap on Rhys Dakin’s first punt of the game.

Dakin managed to clean up the mistake by kicking a wobbler for roughly 20 yards, but he couldn’t escape Worrell’s next snap, which sailed over his head and near the goal line. Dakin had no choice but to kick the ball through the back of the end zone for a safety, giving Oregon a 2-0 lead.

The final score of this game? Oregon 18, Iowa 16.

That’s a two-point difference, and two points the Ducks earned off a crucial miscue. Ferentz attributed the bad snaps due to the soggy field conditions, but wet ball or not, Iowa can’t afford to give a formidable opponent like Oregon free points.

But this was still the first quarter. There was still ample time for the Hawkeyes to put the mistake behind them, and it appeared they were on their way to doing so in the third quarter.

And then came key mistake No. 2.

Iowa’s offense had trouble moving the ball for most of the first half, but executed an 11-play, 54 yard drive (with help from Duck penalties) to reach the Oregon 17-yard line. Even if the Hawkeyes couldn’t find the end zone, the chance to get three points back and cut the lead to 12-10 would be key.

But none of that could come to fruition due to a fumble by the usually-dependable Kaden Wetjen. The senior has been one of Iowa’s most explosive playmakers this season, but a jarring hit by Oregon defensive back popped the football out of Wetjen’s grasp. It looked like Wetjen may have recovered the ball with his legs, but the officials ruled the Ducks made a clear recovery, ending Iowa’s chance to take the lead.

The Hawkeyes made other mistakes in this game, especially defending the run, but it was ultimately these two mistakes that played the primary role in Iowa’s heartbreaking defeat.

Ferentz and his players were obviously disappointed with the loss, but they were still proud of their strong performance against a top-10 team. There’s nothing wrong with being happy after a competitive defeat, but sooner or later, the Hawkeyes are going to have to translate that emotion into a long-awaited win.

Iowa’s three losses this season have come by a combined 10 points, eerily similar to the 2008 squad, which lost four games by a combined 12 points before rallying to finish the year on a four-game winning streak. A dramatic victory over then-No. 3 Penn State at Kinnick Stadium sparked the run.

The Hawkeyes missed their chance to get that top-10 home win today, but the story of the 2025 Iowa football team still has more chapters to be written. Iowa will get a golden opportunity to make that exact statement with a win over USC in Los Angeles next weekend.

But until that moment happens, the Hawkeyes will have to wrestle with another agonizing loss.