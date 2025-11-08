The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Donate
Arrest made in connection with Friday shooting

Xzavier Herman, 22, of Iowa City, was arrested Saturday following a police investigation into the Friday shooting.
Roxy Ekberg, Executive Editor
November 8, 2025
Emma Calabro
Officers investigate a reported shooting at E. College Street in Iowa City on Friday, Nov. 7, 2025. Responding officers recovered evidence of gunfire from the shooting.

Iowa City Police arrested a suspect following an investigation into a Friday afternoon shooting.

Xzavier Herman, 22, of Iowa City, was arrested Saturday by ICPD with assistance from the Cedar Rapids Police Department. 

At roughly 1:29 p.m., ICPD responded to reports of a shooting near the 900 Block of East College Street; reports indicated a person was shot in the chest, according to a news release from the City of Iowa City. 

Witnesses reported hearing shots fired, and responding officers recovered evidence of gunfire, according to a news release from the city Friday. 

An investigation determined no one was shot. 

Herman was arrested and charged with the following: 

  • Felon in Possession of a Firearm – Second Offense
  • Going Armed with Intent
  • Intimidation with a Dangerous Weapon
  • Assault While Displaying a Dangerous Weapon
  • Use of a Dangerous Weapon in the Commission of a Crime
  • Reckless Use of a Firearm

Lee Hermiston, public information officer, declined to comment on the arrest.

Herman is being held at the Johnson County jail on a total $26,000 bond for two class D felonies, one class C felony, and three aggravated misdemeanors. In Iowa, a class C felony carries a maximum sentence of 10 years and a fine of up to $10,000. A class D felony is punishable by no more than five years in prison and a maximum fine of $10,245. Aggravated misdemeanors are punishable by up to two years in prison or a fine no greater than $8,540.

The investigation is ongoing; anyone with information is asked to contact ICPD or Iowa City Area Crime Stoppers. 

