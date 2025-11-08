Arrest made in connection with Friday shooting

Iowa City Police arrested a suspect following an investigation into a Friday afternoon shooting.

Xzavier Herman, 22, of Iowa City, was arrested Saturday by ICPD with assistance from the Cedar Rapids Police Department.

At roughly 1:29 p.m., ICPD responded to reports of a shooting near the 900 Block of East College Street; reports indicated a person was shot in the chest, according to a news release from the City of Iowa City.

Witnesses reported hearing shots fired, and responding officers recovered evidence of gunfire, according to a news release from the city Friday.

An investigation determined no one was shot.

Herman was arrested and charged with the following:

Felon in Possession of a Firearm – Second Offense

Going Armed with Intent

Intimidation with a Dangerous Weapon

Assault While Displaying a Dangerous Weapon

Use of a Dangerous Weapon in the Commission of a Crime

Reckless Use of a Firearm

Lee Hermiston, public information officer, declined to comment on the arrest.

Herman is being held at the Johnson County jail on a total $26,000 bond for two class D felonies, one class C felony, and three aggravated misdemeanors. In Iowa, a class C felony carries a maximum sentence of 10 years and a fine of up to $10,000. A class D felony is punishable by no more than five years in prison and a maximum fine of $10,245. Aggravated misdemeanors are punishable by up to two years in prison or a fine no greater than $8,540.

The investigation is ongoing; anyone with information is asked to contact ICPD or Iowa City Area Crime Stoppers.