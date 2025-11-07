UI celebrates 10 years of honoring alumni veterans

University of Iowa alumni, students, and their families gathered in the R. Wayne Richey Ballroom at the Iowa Memorial Union on Nov. 11 to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Hawkeye Distinguished Veterans Awards, honoring five UI veterans and their contributions to the nation.

The committee recognized Chief Warrant Officer Greg Clark, Col. Todd Jacobus, Lt. Col. David Malott, who was awarded posthumously, Col. Kirk Stabler, and Col. Vance Stewart.

Since 2015, the award has recognized veterans who displayed a strong connection to the UI, honorable service to the country, military accomplishment or contributions, and service to the community.

All recipients were nominated, with applications reviewed by a committee of diverse military backgrounds. The panel includes representatives from past award recipients, including the Army, Air Force, the ROTC, Iowa Veteran Education, Transition, and Support, or IVETS, the Iowa Memorial Union, the UI Center for Advancement, and a student member, offering a range of perspectives on military service and community impact.

In addition to recognizing this year’s honorees, Bill Nelson, associate dean and executive director of the Iowa Memorial Union, announced Maj. Gen. Stuart Wallace donated $100,000 to the UI to support the Hawkeye Distinguished Veterans Awards Program and to ensure the tradition continues.

“There’s no place in the world greater than Iowa. I hope I die here. It means that much to me… and there’s always room for all of us to continue to contribute here at this great place,” Wallace said.

Nelson said the donation will help strengthen a program that has grown significantly over the past decade and carries deep meaning for recipients and their families.

“Over time, I’ve witnessed the significance of this award,” Nelson said. “It has meant an incredible amount to the recipients and their families — watching their emotions, their reactions, and the way they celebrate their dad, mother, brother, sister, or grandparent. That’s one of the most special elements to me.”

Clark, a recipient of this year’s award, reflected on the award’s impact and said the honor feels deeply personal.

“Adjectives just don’t get it. I’m proud. I’m excited. I feel it’s a validation of my life,” he said.“You might say the things I’ve done are not just meaningful to me, but apparently meaningful to others.”

Clark earned his master’s degree in counseling and human development from the UI. He first enlisted in the Army in 1968 at age 19, serving in Vietnam before later reenlisting to become a helicopter pilot. Over two decades, he flew missions in Korea and California and later spent 38 years counseling veterans through the VA and outreach programs.

While Clark recognized the awards personal significance, he hopes that the award will mean something to others as well.

“Maybe it will open others to consider, ‘Gee, if Greg can do that, maybe I can do something along that line. Maybe I need to get involved in some helping capacity, service to others.’”

Jacobus recognized the many names that pushed him to be accountable, calling them some of his best experiences. He now hopes to follow in their footsteps, encouraging others to enlist.

“My favorite part is recruiting because I get to sell something that adds value to the lives of people and changes lives for the better. Most people don’t see themselves as a soldier. They have to have someone else see a soldier in them,” Jacobus said.

Jacobus has served for over 33 years in the U.S. Army Reserve and Iowa Army National Guard and was appointed as Commandant of the Iowa Department of Veterans Affairs. He has held multiple leadership roles, been deployed overseas, and volunteered with veteran and community organizations.

All of the award recipients were extremely grateful for their time in service, mentioning how it shaped them into the individuals they are today.

“The experiences made me, I would say, a little more tolerant of differences. More compassionate for the suffering in the world, and the things that I saw,” Clark said.