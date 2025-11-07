Photos: Iowa men’s wrestling vs. Bellarmine

Meeting for the second time in history, the No.3 Iowa Hawkeyes hosted the Bellarmine Knights at Carver Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa on Thursday, Nov. 6, 2025. In the 2024-2025 season, the Hawkeyes (14-1) defeated the Knights (6-4) 49-0 in their first matchup. With brand new notable transfers and returning fan favorites, the Hawkeyes are looking for great success in the upcoming 2025-2026 season. The Hawkeyes defeated the Knights 40-0.

The dual started off at the 197 pound weight class with No.17 Massoma Endene battling against Andrew Liber. Endene defeated Liber in a 3-0 decision with only one takedown being sealed in the first period.

No. 5 Ben Kueter started off his 2025-2026 season with an eventful 8-2 victory over No.28 Daulton Mayer. Kueter collected an early takedown in the first period followed by an escape by Mayer. Kueter followed with a second takedown to gain a 6-1 score at the end of the first period alone.

The Rutgers transfer, No.10 Dean Petersen sealed his first dual victory as a Hawkeye with a 5-0 victory over Damion Ryan. With no score in the first period, Petersen had a quick escape from bottom position to a direct takedown for a score of 4-0. The Bellarmine coaches challenged the call, stating that there was no escape yet the call was deemed correct.

No.2 Drake Ayala alongside teammates No.2 Micheal Caliendo, No.2 Patrick Kennedy, and No.3 Angelo Ferrari all were deemed victorious with technical falls with scores of 19-4, 22-6, 19-4, and 21-5.

No.11 Jordan Williams collected the largest fan reaction of the night as a quick throw lead to an exciting pin attempt against opponent, Jeb Prechtel. Although the first attempt did not seal a first period victory, William soon combated this with a tilt to a pin right in front of the Hawkeyes bench.

No.10 Nasir Bailey and Kail Voinovich both won their respected matches by decision with scores of 7-1 against AJ Rallo at 141 pounds and 7-3 against Zach Cowen at 149 pounds.

The Hawkeyes will be traveling to the National Duals in Tulsa, Oklahoma on Saturday, Nov.15, 2025. Full brackets and coverage will be available on Hawkeye Radio Network and Flow Wrestling.