The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Donate
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan

Photos: Iowa men’s wrestling vs. Bellarmine

Ethan McLaughlin and Reece Schrader
November 7, 2025
Reece Schrader
157 pounder, No.11 Jordan Williams screams in celebration after defeating his opponent, Jeb Prechtel during a wrestling dual between the No. 3 Iowa Hawkeyes and the Bellarmine Knights at Carver Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa on Thursday, Nov. 6, 2025. Williams defeated Prechtel with a first period pin. Williams is the 2025 PAC-12 Champion at 149 pounds. The Hawkeyes defeated the Knights 40-0.

Meeting for the second time in history, the No.3 Iowa Hawkeyes hosted the Bellarmine Knights at Carver Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa on Thursday, Nov. 6, 2025. In the 2024-2025 season, the Hawkeyes (14-1) defeated the Knights (6-4) 49-0 in their first matchup. With brand new notable transfers and returning fan favorites, the Hawkeyes are looking for great success in the upcoming 2025-2026 season. The Hawkeyes defeated the Knights 40-0. 

The dual started off at the 197 pound weight class with No.17 Massoma Endene battling against Andrew Liber. Endene defeated Liber in a 3-0 decision with only one takedown being sealed in the first period. 

No. 5 Ben Kueter started off his 2025-2026 season with an eventful 8-2 victory over No.28 Daulton Mayer. Kueter collected an early takedown in the first period followed by an escape by Mayer. Kueter followed with a second takedown to gain a 6-1 score at the end of the first period alone. 

The Rutgers transfer, No.10 Dean Petersen sealed his first dual victory as a Hawkeye with a 5-0 victory over Damion Ryan. With no score in the first period, Petersen had a quick escape from bottom position to a direct takedown for a score of 4-0. The Bellarmine coaches challenged the call, stating that there was no escape yet the call was deemed correct. 

No.2 Drake Ayala alongside teammates No.2 Micheal Caliendo, No.2 Patrick Kennedy, and No.3 Angelo Ferrari all were deemed victorious with technical falls with scores of 19-4, 22-6, 19-4, and 21-5. 

No.11 Jordan Williams collected the largest fan reaction of the night as a quick throw lead to an exciting pin attempt against opponent, Jeb Prechtel. Although the first attempt did not seal a first period victory, William soon combated this with a tilt to a pin right in front of the Hawkeyes bench. 

No.10 Nasir Bailey and Kail Voinovich both won their respected matches by decision with scores of 7-1 against AJ Rallo at 141 pounds and 7-3 against Zach Cowen at 149 pounds. 

The Hawkeyes will be traveling to the National Duals in Tulsa, Oklahoma on Saturday, Nov.15, 2025. Full brackets and coverage will be available on Hawkeye Radio Network and Flow Wrestling.

Iowa head coach Tom Brands speaks to Iowa’s 149-pound Kael Voinovich during a wrestling dual between the No. 3 Iowa Hawkeyes and the Bellarmine Knights at Carver Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa on Thursday, Nov. 6, 2025. The Hawkeyes defeated the Knights 40-0. Voinovich defeated won the match against Bellarmine’s Zac Cowan 7-3. (Ethan McLaughlin)
125 pounder, No. 10 Dean Petersen watches for potential offensive attack against opponent Damion Ryan during a wrestling dual between the No. 3 Iowa Hawkeyes and the Bellarmine Knights at Carver Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa on Thursday, Nov. 6, 2025. Petersen defeated Ryan 5-0. Petersen is a transfer from the Rutgers as was a three time NCAA Championship Qualifier. The Hawkeyes defeated the Knights 40-0. (Reece Schrader)
Iowa’s No.3 184-pound Angelo Ferrari walks out for his match against Bellarmine’s Gavin Ricketts during a wrestling dual between the No. 3 Iowa Hawkeyes and the Bellarmine Knights at Carver Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa on Thursday, Nov. 6, 2025. The Hawkeyes defeated the Knights 40-0. Ferrari defeated Ricketts 20-5 via tech fall. Ferrari is ranked the Number 1 pound for pound wrestler in the country by Flo Wrestling. (Ethan McLaughlin)
Fans participate in an intermission race during a wrestling dual between the No. 3 Iowa Hawkeyes and the Bellarmine Knights at Carver Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa on Thursday, Nov. 6, 2025. The Hawkeyes defeated the Knights 40-0. (Reece Schrader)
197 pounder, No. 17 Massoma Endene fights for escape points against opponent, Andrew Liber, during a wrestling dual between the No. 3 Iowa Hawkeyes and the Bellarmine Knights at Carver Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa on Thursday, Nov. 6, 2025. Endene defeated Liber 3-0 with an early takedown in the first period. Endene won U23 Pan-American Champion at 97 KG in 2024. The Hawkeyes defeated the Knights 40-0. (Reece Schrader)
149 pounder, Kael Voinovich takes down opponent, Zac Cowen during a wrestling dual between the No. 3 Iowa Hawkeyes and the Bellarmine Knights at Carver Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa on Thursday, Nov. 6, 2025. Voinovich defeated Cowen 7-3. Voinovich is a redshirt freshman from Brecksville, Ohio. The Hawkeyes defeated the Knights 40-0. (Reece Schrader)
Bellarmine coaches and and staff members react to the match between Iowa’s No.2 133-pound Drake Ayala and Bellarmines Trayce Eckman during a wrestling dual between the No. 3 Iowa Hawkeyes and the Bellarmine Knights at Carver Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa on Thursday, Nov. 6, 2025. The Hawkeyes defeated the Knights 40-0. Ayala defeated Eckman 20-4 via tech fall. (Ethan McLaughlin)
Iowa’s No.10 141-pound Nasir Bailey walks out for his match against Bellarmine’s AJ Rallo during a wrestling dual between the No. 3 Iowa Hawkeyes and the Bellarmine Knights at Carver Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa on Thursday, Nov. 6, 2025. The Hawkeyes defeated the Knights 40-0. Bailey defeated Rallo 7-1. Bailey transferred to Iowa this off season after winning Pac 12 championship in 2024 with Little Rock. (Ethan McLaughlin)
285 pounder, No. 5 Ben Kueter fights leg ride from opponent, No. 28 Daulton Mayer, during a wrestling dual between the No. 3 Iowa Hawkeyes and the Bellarmine Knights at Carver Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa on Thursday, Nov. 6, 2025. Kueter defeated Mayer 8-2. Kueter placed 3rd place at the BigTen Championships during the 2024-2025 season. The Hawkeyes defeated the Knights 40-0. (Reece Schrader)
Iowa’s No.2 133-pound Drake Ayala wrestles Bellarine’s Trayce Eckman during a wrestling dual between the No. 3 Iowa Hawkeyes and the Bellarmine Knights at Carver Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa on Thursday, Nov. 6, 2025. The Hawkeyes defeated the Knights 40-0. Ayala defeated Eckman 20-4 via tech fall. Ayala is coming off a season where he placed second at Big Tens and NCAAs. (Ethan McLaughlin)
184 pounder, No.3 Angelo Ferrari, looks to clock during a wrestling dual between the No. 3 Iowa Hawkeyes and the Bellarmine Knights at Carver Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa on Thursday, Nov. 6, 2025. Ferrari defeated opponent Gavin Ricketts by tech fall 21-5. Ferrari has a career record of 12-1. The Hawkeyes defeated the Knights 40-0. (Reece Schrader)
Referee counts back points during 157 pounder, No.11 Jordan Williams match against opponent, Jeb Prechtel during a wrestling dual between the No. 3 Iowa Hawkeyes and the Bellarmine Knights at Carver Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa on Thursday, Nov. 6, 2025. Williams defeated Prechtel with a first period pin. Williams is a two time NCAA Championships Qualifier. The Hawkeyes defeated the Knights 40-0. (Reece Schrader)
Print this Story