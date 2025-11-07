Photos: Iowa men’s basketball vs. Western Illinois

The Iowa men’s basketball defeated Western Illinois 77-58 on Friday night at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa guard Bennett Stirtz lead the team with 24 points and 7 assists. Transfer from Robert Morris, forward Alvaro Folgueiras, contributed 13 points, five rebounds, and five assists. Iowa’s record is now 2-0.
The Hawkeyes host the Xavier Musketeers on Friday, Nov. 14 at 7 p.m. CST.
Iowa guard Bennett Stirtz goes to shoot past Western Illinois guard Lucas Lorenzen during an Iowa men’s basketball game against Western Illinois on Friday, Nov. 7, 2025 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Stirtz played all 40 minutes of the game. The Hawkeyes defeated the Leathernecks 77-58. ( Samantha DeFily)
Iowa forward Alvaro Folgueiras shoots past Western Illinois forward Goanar Biliew during an Iowa men’s basketball game against Western Illinois on Friday, Nov. 7, 2025 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Folgueiras contributed 13 points. The Hawkeyes defeated the Leathernecks 77-58. ( Samantha DeFily)
Iowa guard Brendan Hausen blocks the path to the basket from Western Illinois forward Isaiah Griffin during an Iowa men’s basketball game against Western Illinois on Friday, Nov. 7, 2025 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Hausen played just over 10 minutes of the game. The Hawkeyes defeated the Leathernecks 77-58. ( Samantha DeFily)
Western Illinois guard Tyran Cook passes the ball to his teammate during an Iowa men’s basketball game against Western Illinois on Friday, Nov. 7, 2025 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Cook contributed 10 points. The Hawkeyes defeated the Leathernecks 77-58. ( Samantha DeFily)
Iowa guard Bennett Stirtz falls to the ground during an Iowa men’s basketball game against Western Illinois on Friday, Nov. 7, 2025 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Stirtz contributed 24 points. The Hawkeyes defeated the Leathernecks 77-58. ( Samantha DeFily)
Iowa guard Isaia Howard goes for a layup during an Iowa men’s basketball game against Western Illinois on Friday, Nov. 7, 2025 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Howard contributed 8 points. The Hawkeyes defeated the Leathernecks 77-58. ( Samantha DeFily)
Western Illinois assistant coach Kris Glover listens to players in a time out during an Iowa men’s basketball game against Western Illinois on Friday, Nov. 7, 2025 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Western Illinois’ record is now 0-2. The Hawkeyes defeated the Leathernecks 77-58. ( Samantha DeFily)
Iowa forward Cam Manyawu goes for a layup over the defense of Western Illinois forward Goanar Biliew during an Iowa men’s basketball game against Western Illinois on Friday, Nov. 7, 2025 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Manyawu contributed 4 points. The Hawkeyes defeated the Leathernecks 77-58. ( Samantha DeFily)
Iowa head coach Ben McCollum calls for a time out during an Iowa men’s basketball game against Western Illinois on Friday, Nov. 7, 2025 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. This is McCollum’s first season as head coach with Iowa. The Hawkeyes defeated the Leathernecks 77-58. ( Samantha DeFily)
The Western Illinois bench celebrates during an Iowa men’s basketball game against Western Illinois on Friday, Nov. 7, 2025 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Western Illinois’ record is now 0-2. The Hawkeyes defeated the Leathernecks 77-58. ( Samantha DeFily)
Iowa guard Isaia Howard dunks the ball during an Iowa men’s basketball game against Western Illinois on Friday, Nov. 7, 2025 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Howard contributed 8 points. The Hawkeyes defeated the Leathernecks 77-58. ( Samantha DeFily)
Iowa head coach Ben McCollum and the players high five fans during an Iowa men’s basketball game against Western Illinois on Friday, Nov. 7, 2025 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. This is McCollum’s first year as head coach with Iowa. The Hawkeyes defeated the Leathernecks 77-58. ( Samantha DeFily)