Photos: Iowa men’s basketball vs. Western Illinois

The Iowa men’s basketball defeated Western Illinois 77-58 on Friday night at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.

Iowa guard Bennett Stirtz lead the team with 24 points and 7 assists. Transfer from Robert Morris, forward Alvaro Folgueiras, contributed 13 points, five rebounds, and five assists. Iowa’s record is now 2-0.

The Hawkeyes host the Xavier Musketeers on Friday, Nov. 14 at 7 p.m. CST.