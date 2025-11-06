Weekly Wager | The Daily Iowan’s official bettor’s guide for Week 11 of the college football season

Pete Ruden’s (21-2-1, $2,000) Picks:

Iowa +6.5

With this being one of the biggest games in Kinnick Stadium over the past 10 years, Iowa should find a way to keep this close.

The Hawkeyes aren’t going to do that by putting the ball in the air; they’ll have to utilize a run game that’s really hitting its stride.

Iowa ranks ninth nationally in Rushing Success Rate and 25th in Rush EPA behind running back Kamari Moulton and quarterback Mark Gronowski.

With a healthy running back room that also features Xavier Williams and Jaziun Patterson, the Hawkeyes should be able to move the ball and stay ahead of the sticks against an Oregon defense that ranks 60th in Rushing Success Rate allowed.

One of the biggest keys defensively will be stopping star Oregon wide receiver Dakorien Moore. Well, Iowa should be able to keep him in check with a secondary that comes in at ninth in Pass EPA allowed and 24th in Passing Success Rate allowed.

Plus, the Ducks rank just 68th in Passing Success Rate, so it’s not like they have a huge advantage there.

If Iowa can keep the big plays to a minimum — a staple of Phil Parker’s defense — against an Oregon team that leads the nation in Pass EPA, it’ll be in a solid spot. For what it’s worth, the Hawkeyes sit ninth nationally in that area on the defensive side of the ball.

I am a little worried about Iowa’s run defense. The Hawkeyes stand outside the top 100 in rushing success rate allowed, so that’ll be an area to watch.

But with the Ducks traveling across two time zones and coming into a raucous environment, I’ll take the Hawkeyes to stay within striking distance.

While I’d love to get Iowa +7 if it pops in the market, I’d play this down to +6.

Over 41.5

If Iowa can stay in standard downs, it will be able to move the ball. The Hawkeyes rank 31st in standard downs success rate, but that moves to 130th when they fall into passing downs.

With a rank of ninth in rushing success rate and a rush rate above 60 percent, Iowa should find a way to do just that.

The Hawkeyes also sit in the top 25 in finishing drives, meaning they should put points — and touchdowns — on the board when they get into scoring position.

Oregon, meanwhile, has an edge on the ground.

The Ducks rank 17th nationally in rushing success rate and will now be going up against an Iowa defense that comes in at 110th in that area on the defensive side of the ball. Oregon also sits 11th in rush EPA, so some big plays could be coming.

Dan Lanning’s team ranks top-10 in finishing drives as well, so I don’t think there will be a shortage of points here.

Lock of the Week: UConn +9.5 vs. Duke

With a 4-1 record in ACC play, Duke still finds itself in the hunt for the conference title game.

However, the Blue Devils are in a serious look-ahead spot with a trip to FBS Independent UConn on deck right before a game against No. 12 Virginia, the only undefeated team in ACC play.

Huskies quarterback Joe Fagnano has been phenomenal thus far, racking up 22 passing touchdowns without a single interception.

That’s bad news for a Duke defense that ranks 124th in Passing Success Rate allowed and 113th in Pass EPA allowed.

Now, the Blue Devils rank seventh in Passing Success Rate on the offensive side of the ball, with UConn’s defense sitting in the middle of the pack.

While both offenses have some advantages, I expect the Huskies to keep pace — especially with the Blue Devils in a terrible situational spot.

Brad Schultz’s (15-8-1, $1,600) Picks:

Iowa +6.5

I’ve been following Iowa football for 15 years. I’ve picked them to win games like these, but I’ve never been more confident in this pick than right now. The Hawkeyes are due for a big win. They should’ve had that against Indiana, but it’s never too late to start stacking big wins in November.

Oregon’s playmakers on the outside will present a stiff challenge for Iowa, but the Hawkeyes have the comfort of playing in front of their home fans at Kinnick Stadium, which will provide one of its most raucous environments in its 96-year history. Plus, the Ducks haven’t been the same offensively since losing to Indiana.

Also, I’m not sure what Oregon fans think they are getting into. I’ve seen many Ducks fans rejoice that this game will not kick off in prime time, but let’s not forget that the sun will go down late in the second quarter, effectively making this a night game.

Not only will Iowa cover this ridiculous spread, it wins outright and vaults itself into the College Football Playoff conversation.

Over 42.5

Again, these totals are just too low. This isn’t 2023 anymore, it’s 2025, and the Iowa Hawkeyes are more than capable of scoring points. Mark Gronowski and the passing game will struggle, but the rushing attack should help Iowa score enough points to pull off this upset.

I expect Oregon quarterback Dante Moore and his offense to produce some big plays as well, so anticipate a 24-20 type of game to send this total over.

Lock of the Week: Syracuse +27.5

When I was scrolling down the schedule for my lock of the week, this line caught my eye. Yes, Syracuse has struggled to find consistency at the quarterback position since Steve Angeli went down with a season-ending injury and sits at 3-6 overall, but does anyone trust Miami right now?

Though the Hurricanes are playing at home, they already blew their chance at the College Football Playoff after losing to SMU and probably won’t have many fans in the stands as a result. This is a program that defines fair-weather fandom, so that plays right into the Orange’s hands here.

Miami will win this one, but asking it to win by 28 points is a major stretch. I trust head coach Fran Brown and his team to put up a fight on the road.