Kid Captain Harper Atkinson has one of the rarest conditions in the world, but powers through with hope

Although surrounded by friends and family in her hometown of Wapello, Iowa, 10-year old Harper Atkinson sits alone.

Eight years of unexplainable bone fractures and no diagnosis leads doctors to think Harper may be the only person in the world to suffer from her condition.

At just two years old, Harper had a displaced femur fracture. No injury or pressure induced it, just pure spontaneity. She was escorted to the ER, where an x-ray was performed and a potential tumor was spotted. After being admitted to the Stead Family Children’s Hospital the next day, a full body MRI showed multiple lesions all over her bones—but there was no explanation behind them, foreshadowing a continuous search for a diagnosis.

“At the time it didn’t really make sense,” Harper’s mother, Miranda, said. “It wasn’t until we did scans and were admitted we realized that this is going to probably be a problem for a while, but even then, I don’t think we grasped it would be a lifelong ordeal.”

One day at the hospital turned into eight years, as doctors sorted through imaging, genetics and scans in an attempt to find a diagnosis. Still, to this current day, nothing fits. Since her first fracture, Harper has experienced over 35 more bone breaks, impacting the way she goes about her everyday life. She can’t run like the other kids in her grade. She can’t partake in many sports, and she takes every step with caution. Life for Harper is nothing but conscious.

Alongside her bone condition, Harper lives with craniosynostosis, a condition where the bones of the skull fuse before the brain has finished growing, and Chiari malformation, a condition in which brain tissue extends into the spinal canal. Both required surgical procedures at a young age.

“It’s hard to watch your kid be in pain and suffer, and not be able to do things that her peers are doing,” Miranda said. “But at the same time, I would say it’s been humbling to watch her bravery and her perseverance, and just watching her push forward. She’s killing it. She does a great job with all of the medical things, she knows they have to be done. She’s taught us how to be strong.”

Harper’s father, Nate, agreed with his wife.

“I’m excited for Harper to experience the game from the other side,” he said. “We’ve seen four games from the 12th floor, so I think having the other perspective will be really great.”

When Harper got the news that she would be a Kid Captain, she was ecstatic, beaming alongside her parents who read her the email.

“I couldn’t believe it,” she expressed.

Throughout her journey, Harper maintains her bubbly and bright personality, thriving in the fourth grade and doing the things she loves, such as horseback riding and playing piano.

While normally spending 3-4 days in the hospital per week, Harper’s Saturday will look a little different, as she’ll take the field at Kinnick Stadium and wave with the capacity crowd from the other side for the first time.