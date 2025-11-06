Iowa men’s wrestling transfer Jordan Williams dances to debut victory

Carver-Hawkeye Arena’s attendance wasn’t at its capacity on Thursday night for the Iowa men’s wrestling dual against Bellarmine, but when transfer Jordan Williams took the mat, the arena began to buzz.

Williams, a third-year, transferred to Iowa from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock after spending his first two seasons at Oklahoma State.

As Williams entered through the tunnel connecting the Goschke Family Wrestling Training Center to the west side of Carver-Hawkeye Arena, the crowd of nearly 11,000 eagerly awaited the junior’s Hawkeye debut.

With “Hot in Here” by Nelly blasting through the speakers, Williams made his way to the mat to face off with Jeb Pretchel at 157 pounds.

Williams quickly attacked, securing a three-point takedown and a four-point near fall to take a 7-0 lead. The Tulsa, Oklahoma, native then executed another takedown and positioned himself for the pin.

As the official slapped the mat with 1:16 remaining in the first period, the Hawkeye faithful erupted, showing their excitement for the Little Rock transfer.

“It felt great,” Williams said about the crowd. “There’s no place like Iowa, and I’ve experienced it since I first got here, and it’s different. It’s probably the only place you can go where people love wrestling this much. So I’m grateful to be here.”

Williams has always been active on social media, doing TikTok dance trends and creating content on Instagram reels. After his victory, Williams busted out one of his TikTok dance moves, creating an even more raucous Iowa crowd.

A pin in his @Hawks_Wrestling debut 📌 No. 11 at 157 lbs Jordan Williams is going to be a problem this season 🔥 pic.twitter.com/yWBdsQpCBu — Big Ten Wrestling (@B1GWrestling) November 7, 2025

“I’m always dancing,” Williams said. “I like making TikToks and Instagram reels. I’m always doing that, so I don’t see why not to bring it on the mat. It brings more excitement.”

Williams previously wrestled at 149 pounds while at Little Rock. Williams said he enjoys wrestling at 157 more than 149, because he feels better rested when he doesn’t have to focus on making a lower weight.

“I can go out there and give my absolute best when I’m well rested and hydrated,” Williams said. “I can go out there and put up big points and big moves.”

The excitement and energy from Williams not only brought life to the crowd but also garnered lots of praise from his head coach, Tom Brands.

“A lot of energy, his big moves worked,” Brands said. “He stuck with the cradle and got the big fall, and we needed a fall.”

The three-time Oklahoma high school state champion has always lived for some flair in his wrestling style, even dating back to his days at Collinsville High School.

Williams said he used to let his opponents hang around before stylishly finishing them late in the match. That style has changed since joining the Hawkeyes, as he now solely focuses on scoring whenever he gets the opportunity.

“Every time I step out there, there’s going to be fireworks,” Williams said. “I don’t like low-scoring matches. You can call it dramatic or exciting, but that’s going to be me. If I feel it, I’m going to pull the trigger.”